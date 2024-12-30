Think for Yourself
30 Questions For an mRNA Shot Straddler
Did-You-Know Questions for someone on the fence about getting more injections.
Dec 30, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
73
25
My Favorite Memes: Mass Hypnosis & Brainwashing (Part 2)
Wait... am I being programmed to collect these?
Dec 16, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
115
False Heroes
What if pretending to "reform" evil systems is a way of perpetuating them, and of keeping you mindlessly feeding your power into them?
Dec 9, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
36
October 2024
My Favorite Election Memes
Now, let's see.... which boot goes on our neck? Choices, choices...
Oct 22, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
108
August 2024
Are We Living in the Matrix?
Unfortunately, it’s much worse than that.
Aug 31, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
72
May 2024
What We're Really Fighting
Is it the WEF or WHO or Gates or Big Pharma or any particular villain or organization? Or is there something deeper going on here?
May 28, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
40
Kicking Trees
A friendly reminder to do your part!
May 12, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
23
God Save Us from the Utopians
If we truly want freedom from the elitist villains, let’s talk about the central idea we have to eradicate from our minds.
May 8, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
36
April 2024
What Happened When I Recently Applied for a Hospital Job
My brief, hilarious foray into enemy territory.
Apr 30, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
77
February 2024
A Few Quick Points
Civil war programming, What do you say to "I have COVID", How to make evil flourish, A nurse reports on the state of her profession. Atmospheric rivers…
Feb 8, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
31
January 2024
What if We Reframed “Sickness”?
Interrupting the new contagion script.
Jan 9, 2024
•
James Edward Taylor
48
December 2023
Pivot
Bewilderment. Writing as mental illness. The “controlled opposition” kill box. Don’t fear the tyrants—fear the compliant.
Dec 31, 2023
•
James Edward Taylor
41
