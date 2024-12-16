My Favorite Memes: Mass Hypnosis & Brainwashing (Part 2)
Wait... am I being programmed to collect these?
Not to mention the “medicines”.
PART I from almost two years ago (curiously, all still relevant🤔):
Share this post! Save a brain! (Or melt one, as the case may be.)
YOU make Think for Yourself possible with your subscriptions. If you believe in the work being done here and want to show your support, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber!
Or perhaps you know someone that would appreciate a gift sub:
Or, if a sub is too much commitment, consider a one-time donation:
Or donate some crypto:
Bitcoin Address:
3BRCXdECrTq1WHHz8jrztGCNwzKQyWsEUA
Wonderful collection! I had already saved quite a few. Thanks James!
"Save a brain!"