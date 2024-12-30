When you’re treated like a herd animal and you’re not quite sure how you feel about it…

Remarkably, despite overwhelming evidence of harm, I still encounter the odd person expressing enthusiasm for getting their next mRNA injection. It’s like they’re waiting for a Toblerone bar in their Christmas stocking.

I used to think such an enthusiast was reachable.

I no longer believe so.

They will not be susceptible to any new information that makes them question their sacrament, even if that information is offered in the spirit of saving their lives.

A true believer would rather go to their grave than be wrong.

But I also encounter quite a few straddlers—those who are not particularly invested in a tribal-identity belief regarding their vax status but simply took an injection, or even a booster or two, because they wanted to fly somewhere on vacation, or see a concert, or because their employer said so, and they heard it was “Safe and Effective”, so what’s the harm?

These people, I believe, may be reachable with some strategic Did-You-Know questions.

Did-You-Know questions are respectful—you’re not insulting anyone’s intelligence by telling them they’re wrong, or telling them what to believe. Instead, you’re appealing to their intelligence by offering them something to consider on their own.

The point, as always, is not to convince anyone of anything. It’s to get them thinking for themselves.

If you know a straddler, here’s a few questions that maybe, just maybe, might spark a synapse or two:

30 Did-You-Know Questions for a Shot Straddler:

Did you know that the shot recipients demonstrate a 37% loss of life expectancy over non-recipients?

Did you know that each booster rollout is statistically correlated with a new wave of deaths?

3. Did you know that rats demonstrate autistic behavior after receiving COVID shots?

4. Did you know that Florida’s Surgeon General warned against anyone taking further shots owing to their terrible safety profile and negative efficacy (meaning shot recipients are MORE likely to exhibit COVID symptoms, not less)?

5. Did you know that, since the rollout of the shots, young people (of employable age) are dropping dead or becoming disabled at a higher rate than the general population?

6. Did you know that an examination of 99 million C19 vaccine records found alarming safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis”?

7. Did you know that there were six papers in April of this year connecting these shots with aggressive turbo cancer?

8. Did you know the former CDC director admitted the agency hid known side effects of the shots to public?

9. Did you know that five state Attorney Generals are suing Pfizer right now for fraudulently lying about the safety of their products and intentionally withholding information about the harms of its product? (Curiously, not Moderna though.)

Did you know that there were an estimated 16.9 million COVID-19-vaccine-associated deaths up to December 30, 2022?

Did you know that the injections do nothing to reduce severe illness?

Did you know that a recent analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database showed an alarming risk of mRNA vax-induced myocarditis, especially in young men?

Were you aware of the recent study that showed that the C19 injection does not protect you from “long covid” symptoms?

Did you know about a recent study that revealed a 1236% surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths amongst C19 injection recipients?

Did you know that repeated boosters weaken immunity, especially for older adults?

Did you know that heart attacks in young Americans have surged by 66% since the shot rollouts?

Did you know that Japanese researchers have linked the mRNA shots with 201 diseases and are now "affecting every possible aspect of human pathology"?

21. Did you know that DMED, the health database for military personnel, showed an 1100% increase in all cause morbidity and mortality in 2021, after the shots were mandated?

22. Did you know that researchers have confirmed that there is no convincing evidence that the mRNA shots reduce transmission to others, and have called on public figures to stop exaggerating the drug’s benefits?

23. Did you know that the only reason these mRNA shots are allowed to be advertised as “safe” is because they fall under special exemptions to laws which forbid all other drugs to be characterized in this way? (i.e., drugs, from a legal standpoint, are always understood to have risks and side effects… except this one.)

Bonus Questions:

Did you know that researchers have discovered 55 undisclosed chemical elements, including 11 heavy metals, in the shots? 32. Did you know that cancer mortality has doubled in young people from pre-2020 levels and Pfizer’s 2022 safety report on the COVID-vaccines revealed thousands of cancers of hundreds of types following the injections? The Defeat Of COVID COVID Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them PART 1: Statement of the problem… Read more

PS. This is not a comprehensive list, of course. My inbox is filled with dozens of these links every day, linking to thousands of studies indicating harm (and about officials proceeding with the “Safe and Effective” mantra, despite knowing these risks). Without a doubt, these are the most dangerous products ever to be distributed to an unsuspecting public. But perhaps, to a straddler, you won’t need thousands of studies. Just a few questions to, maybe, get them to think twice.

Share this post! Save a brain! (Or melt one, as the case may be.)

