What is freethinking?

Free thinking means dropping the identity labels, isms, and ideologies. It means using the organ that lives between your ears, by yourself, arriving at your own conclusions about the universe, without influence from authority, nation, race, language group, tribe, philosophical school, religion or political party.

We learn from others, yes. But when it comes to the truth, our own minds must be the final court of appeal.

Therefore, free thinking is thinking. It is one and the same. When you are thinking you are doing the opposite of surrendering your mind to authority. You are using the organ the way it was meant to be used.

Perhaps the best statement of freethinking is from a quote attributed to the Buddha:

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

