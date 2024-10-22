My Favorite Election Memes
Now, let's see.... which boot goes on our neck? Choices, choices...
As you can probably gather, I don’t put much faith in elections as the solution to anything. Am I cynical? Far from it. I place great hope in focusing on our careers, families, neighbors, our spiritual connection, our mental and physical health, and building our communities. Most of our lives, in fact, are apolitical, and they are the better for it.
There are far more important things than this election nonsense to give our focus and energy to, which lead to actual change.
I wrote a line or two about it here:
Thanks for reading!
If you enjoyed this post, someone else might, too! Click this button to share it:
YOU make Think for Yourself possible with your subscriptions. If you believe in the work being done here and want to show your support, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber!
Or perhaps you know someone that would appreciate a gift sub:
Or, if a sub is too much commitment, consider a one-time donation:
Bitcoin Address:
3BRCXdECrTq1WHHz8jrztGCNwzKQyWsEUA
Excellent collection of memes!
The solution isn't voting! We need to educate the population. Ignorant people voting will just continue the same problems.
Love them all! The boot one reminded me of the Malcolm X quote:
"That's not a chip on my shoulder, that's your boot on my neck."