Here’s a thing I’ve noticed…

Every time I point out some positive development in our fight against tyranny, someone cleverer than me says:

“Hey bro, it’s all part of the psyop/theater/plan.”

Or: “You were meant to see/hear/think this.”

Or: “That’s just controlled opposition.”

Sure, could be.

And I could be imagining the entire universe as a simulation in my Matrix pod.

So what?

My next logical question is: what gives any of this, anything at all, any meaning?

Because if this is what you’re proposing:

If it’s bad news, it’s bad news. If it’s good news it’s also bad news.

…then what in hell are we doing here, anyway?

Is this all just a waste of time and we’re plodding along exactly according to the evil masters’ plan?

If so, then there’s no point to anything: not to reading, not to seeking out evidence and facts, not to critical thinking, not to constructing arguments, not to communicating our thoughts, not to fighting tyranny, not to living. Dynamite the exit …