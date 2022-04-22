I want to point out the essential absurdity in this exercise, and I hope you see it:

A for-profit company releases a product and every person on the planet is forced to come up with reasons why they don’t want it.

This is insanity.

For any other product, in any universe that made sense, we would say it’s the profiting company’s responsibility to convince people that its product is worth consuming, not the other way around.

The fact that they’ve achieved widespread, rushed, unquestioned consumption (and widespread vilification against anyone who has not) can only be explained by propagandistic manipulation.

Over and over, I find that when I present this information to people, they had no earthly clue. They had no clue because they didn’t bother to question or look into it. They wanted something to be true, and they behaved accordingly. They wanted the shots to be the end of COVID, so they lined up for them.

I am a critical thinker. I do not consume things blindly. I research. I think about things. I question.

I’m not “hesitant”. The research is clear.

No, thank you. I do not want it. You can cradle your shots to Hell.

Is that clear enough?

If you’re trying to sell me a product, you better make a convincing case.

My concerns have not been alleviated over the past year plus. They have grown.

I’m not telling anyone what to do. That’s their choice. These are my reasons for not taking the shot.

Broadly, they break down into four categories:

1. I’m not convinced of the safety. (57 reasons)

2. I’m not convinced of the necessity. (15 reasons)

3. I’m not convinced of the efficacy, (i.e., it’s not working.) (18 reasons)

4. I’m not convinced of the honesty of the actors involved. (25 reasons)

Put positively, at this point, I’m convinced these shots are not safe, not necessary, not efficacious, and that the actors involved have been dishonest in manipulating public opinion for their products.

Follow the links I provide. Think. Decide for yourself.

Here we go…

A. Lack of Safety:

1. Spike protein is harmful to the blood vessels and organs. Whether by infection or by shot, spike protein causes vascular endotheliitis, which means clotting in the entire vascular system. The shot causes the recipient’s body to produce more spike protein. Should be end of discussion, but somehow, it’s just the beginning. Salk Institute research study.(Apr 30/21)

2. The lipid nanoparticles cross the blood-brain barrier. In fact, lipid nanoparticles are used in other drugs to specifically overcome the blood-brain barrier. They’re good at it. But in the case of this drug, BAD. If spike proteins express in the brain, we have brain inflammation, clotting, and a host of neurological problems, like GBS, Bell’s Palsy, stroke, etc.

3. We’ve been warned, repeatedly, of vaccine-enhanced disease: “The wrong vaccine could makes things worse” by turning on the immune system too strongly. This is why coronavirus vaccines have been so difficult to make in the past. (Apr 19/20)

4. Disease enhancement is a historically well-known problem for past attempts at developing a coronavirus vaccine. The animals in those vaccine trials suffered pathogenic priming, or disease enhancement, which caused inflammation throughout their bodies, and/or killed the animals. (Mar 5/20)

5. People with ACE2 deficiency tend to be more prone to severe COVID-19. The spike protein suppresses ACE2. So, more spike protein makes the deficiency even worse. (Apr 20/20)

6. Serious adverse events in trials: Twenty percent of the subjects in the high dose cohort (250 mcg) suffered a “Grade 3 systemic event” (defined by the FDA as “preventing daily activity and requiring medical intervention”) within 43 days of receiving Moderna shot. Analysis here. (May 18/20)

7. The spike protein in these mRNA shots has been genetically altered to prevent the ACE2 receptors from properly closing, which causes the recipient to downregulate ACE2. This leads to increased risk for pulmonary hypertension, ventricular heart failure, and stroke. (Jul/20)

8. More confirmation that spike protein, on its own, can severely damage heart muscle cells “dicing heart muscle fibers into tiny snippets and removing DNA”. Yikes. (Sep 9/20)

9. Spike protein has an inflammatory effect on brain endothelial cells, altering the function of the blood-brain barrier, allowing them to cross more easily. Not good. Two studies. (Dec/20)

10. Pfizer’s own trial data show a 300% increase in risk of adverse events—including death—in exchange for a 0.84% risk reduction for contracting COVID--a risk to benefit ratio that’s not just low, but obscene.

11. This is the first time, ever, that polyethylene glycol has been used in an injection. These researchers identify it as the cause of anaphylaxis. (Apr/21)

12. This paper, published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research, is forty-two pages discussing the unintended consequences of rushed-to-market shots, including the relationship of spike protein to a wide range of both acute and long-term induced pathologies, such as blood disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases, and prion diseases. (May 26/21)

13. Pfizer’s Japanese Biodistribution study found that lipid nanoparticles from the shot have been found in every organ in the body (possibly carried by lymph), overwhelmingly in the ovaries. So, no, they do not stay localized to the injection site, as we’ve been reassured. (Jun 14/21)

14. We were told spike protein might survive in the human body for about six months. A more recent investigation found the spike protein persisted in recovered COVID patients for 15 months. Who knows how long they will persist with boosters? (Jun 25/21)

15. This peer-reviewed paper said: “best-case scenario cost-benefit analysis showed very conservatively that there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation versus those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic. The risk of death from COVID-19 decreases drastically as age decreases, and the longer-term effects of the inoculations on lower age groups will increase their risk-benefit ratio, perhaps substantially.” (Sep 17/21)

16. This peer-reviewed paper said: “for 6 deaths prevented by vaccination, there were approximately 4 deaths reported … that occurred after vaccination, yielding a potential risk/benefit ratio of 2:3.” (Aug/21)

17. Pfizer’s own study showed 4X the deaths from cardiac arrest in the group that got the shot. (Sep 15/21)

18. Dr. Doran Fink, deputy director of the US FDA vaccines division, tells the advisory committee hearing (at 6:28 or so) that they need more investigation of myocarditis from the manufacturers, that there is “attributable risk” (i.e., the myocarditis can be attributed to the vaccines) in all age groups, and that while the risk-benefit makes sense for older people who are more susceptible to complications from COVID, for younger people (particularly men under 40) the shots just mean more myocarditis. The response: “Let’s move on.” (Sep 26/21)

19. This analysis shows that the NNTV (Number needed to vaccinate) for children aged 5-11 makes the risk-benefit analysis for that age group obscenely high. In the author’s words: “To put it simply… for every one child saved by the shot, another 117 would be killed by the shot.”

20. Johns Hopkins data shows massive spikes in COVID mortality in dozens of countries following mass vaccination. (Sep 26/21)

21. The authors of this study found that natural immunity is impaired by taking on vaccinated immunity, making people more vulnerable to new variants. (Sep 27/21)

22. Israel’s Health Ministry tells people to avoid exercise for a week post-vaccination, due to a “small number” of myocarditis events. So being “healthy” = take medicine that makes it impossible to exercise without developing a heart condition. Got it. (Oct 7/21)

23. Sweden, Norway, and Finland suspend the Moderna mRNA vaccine due to the increased risk of myocarditis in young people (especially males). (Oct 11/21)

24. These doctors felt compelled by conscience to write the FDA concerning an alarming number of post-injection injuries and fatalities they’d seen in their ICU ward. And eleven other doctors followed their example. (Nov 1/21)

25. Devastating testimonies by people severely injured by these shots. (Nov 8/21)

26. More testimonies here. And here. Yes, they are anecdotal. But the sheer number (and similarity between them) is staggering.

27. This study in the medical journal Circulation showed the MRNA COVID vaccines dramatically increased endothelial inflammatory markers and the scores which predict an increased risk over five years of developing a new Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). (Nov 8/21)

28. Taiwan halts the second dose of Pfizer for adolescents. Other countries sure seem to care about not injuring their kids… (Nov 10/21)

29. It’s killing children. The CDC published an analysis of 14 children who died after getting their COVID shots (but failed to include an actual analysis). (Nov 11/21)

30. A recent study from Hong Kong shows the the risk of myocarditis after two-dose mRNA vaccination in young males to be about 1 in 1000. This number was also found by a Canadian study. (Nov 28/21)

31. A group of 22 doctors, in a letter to the BMJ, wrote: “For young age groups, in whom covid-related morbidity and mortality is low, and for those who have had covid infection already, and appear to have longstanding immunological memory, the harms of taking a vaccine are almost certain to outweigh the benefits to the individual, and the goal of reducing transmission to other people at higher risk has not been demonstrated securely.” (Dec 3/21)

32. Severe, life-threatening booster reactions prompts Quebec to cease giving boosters to prior-infected elders. (Dec 11/21)

33. 17,000 physicians and medical scientists signed a public declaration against vaccinating children for COVID-19 because of the dangerous and potentially fatal consequences of altering the genes to produce toxic spike protein, which could cause irreparable and irreversible damage. (Dec 14/21)

34. A recent analysis by researchers at the University of Oxford found that in males between 16 and 39 years of age, the risk of myocarditis after vaccination was significantly higher than after COVID infection. The instances of myocarditis were higher after the second and third dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, after the first and second dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, and after the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Dec 14/21)

35. Even vaccine zealot Paul Offit thinks boosters for the whole population are a bad idea. (Dec 15/21)

36. Several countries have stopped adenovector vaccines (J&J, AstraZeneca) due to blood clotting issues. (Dec 17/21)

37. Many countries have reported negative vaccine effectiveness against infection, meaning vaccinated people had a higher infection rate than unvaccinated people. (Dec 24/21)

38. VAERS: The CDC’s vaccine surveillance system has just surpassed 1 million adverse event reports (1,016,999 as of 12/31/21) for the COVID vaccines, including 21,382 deaths, making these, by far and away, the deadliest vaccines ever administered. The deaths include 71 children under the age of 18. (Dec 31/21)

39. A recent study found that 67% of VAERS reports were filed by healthcare workers (putting the lie to the claim of lay-people skewing the reports) only about 14% of post-vaccination deaths reported could not have been caused by COVID vaccines. (Jun/21)

40. Nearly a quarter of the deaths (5,252) occurred within the first forty-eight hours following injection. That is not a statistical coincidence or “background noise.” Any student of statistics will tell you this is causation. (Dec 31/21)

41. The CDC admits that adverse events are underreported in VAERS by a factor of 6.5. Multiply the above numbers by 6.5 and you begin to understand the horror of mass injecting entire populaces (and why we don’t do it). (Dec 31/21)

42. Insurance companies are reporting an alarming 40% rise in mortality of working age people (18-64 years old), in 2021, the year of mass vaccination.

43. Independent research conducted by these doctors suggests that “the vast majority of deaths that occur after vaccination are, in fact, caused by the jabs”. (Jan 2/22). You can find their research paper here.

44. This nurse, testifying at a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee hearing, said her hospital is witnessing blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, encephalopathy and heart arrhythmia following COVID vaccination, and staff are failing to report anything to the VAERS, and that most medical professionals in her hospital aren’t even aware VAERS exists. (Jan 6/22)

45. This study from Denmark shows negative Omicron efficacy (meaning the vaccinated were MORE susceptible to the virus than the unvaccinated), adding further confirmation that vaccination impairs one’s immunity against new variants. (Jan 7/22)

46. Nobel laureate in medicine Professor Luc Montagnier warns of the prion component of the shots, which are “capable of introducing protein modifications in an unpredictable way. As a doctor I knew 21 people who received 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine, there is another person who received Moderna. The 21 died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease caused by prions.” (Jan 13/22)

47. Journal of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases publishes a paper on the risk of prion disease following the shots. (Jan 18/22)

48. I don’t want myocarditis. We’re up to 98 studies linking myocarditis with the shots. (Feb 2/22)

49. We’re up to 148 studies (and counting) which highlight the risks of these shots. (Feb 2/22) Correction: here’s a list of 1000 studies questioning the safety of these shots. (Oct/22)

50. This Nature Medicine paper shows a clear association with myocarditis after vaccination. (Feb/22)

51. In this preprint study, the authors found that the Pfizer shot downregulated critical mitochondrial functions in the brain. (Mar 2/22)

52. Using the CDC’s own data, we can see that the shots will hospitalize ten times the children (ages 5-11) than it will save. (Mar 18/22)

53. This analysis of Government of Canada data shows the triple vaccinated are over five times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated. (Mar 28/22)

54. VAERS Update: As of March 25, 2022, VAERS has logged 26,396 COVID jab related deaths. (17,234 from Pfizer shots). Key adverse events reported in massive numbers include miscarriages, heart attacks, myopericarditis, thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), shingles, Bell’s

palsy and a variety of permanent disabilities, many of which involve neurological

dysfunction. (Mar 25/22)

55. This analysis shows that there have been substantially more LYL (life years lost) in the period following mass vaccination in the US. (Apr 8/22)

56. A report showing 992 young athletes who have collapsed (and 644 who have died) due to cardiac arrest while playing their sport, since receiving COVID shots. (Apr 26/22)

57. The Wikipedia list of “association footballers who died while playing” currently shows 21 players who died in 2021, which is about two to three times as many as in previous years. (May 15/22)

B. Lack of Necessity

1. The COVID mortality rate for my age bracket is 0.08%. About the same odds of accidentally drowning. And that’s only accounting for age. Not even considering other risk factors such as obesity, vit-D deficiency, prior health conditions (none of which I have) so lowers my mortality risk so close to zero it’s not even worth discussing. COVID-19 Mortality Risk for Non-Elderly (Apr 8/20)

2. COVID is way less deadly than we initially thought. German virologist explains. (May 5/20)

3. Most healthy humans have T-Cell immunity to Sars-COV-2 from lifelong exposure to other coronaviruses. This is why infection is asymptomatic or mild for most people. (Jul 29/20)

4. Doctors have developed early treatment protocols which are effective and safe, and carry none of the risks of the mRNA shots. (Dec/20)

5. This meta-analysis of 15 trials found that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using early-use ivermectin. (Jun 21/21)

6. This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the two-dose vaccine-induced immunity. (Aug 25/21)

7. Israelis who had an infection were more protected against the Delta coronavirus variant than those who had a vaccine. Science article (which amusingly does its best to include “highly effective” and “vital” as many times as possible, in spite of the research findings.) (Aug 26/21)

8. This study in the European Journal of Immunology demonstrates that natural immunity from prior infection is both durable and longer-lasting than vaccinated immunity. (Sep 27/21)

9. This preprint study shows that recovered immunity is far stronger than vaccinated protection. (Nov 20/21)

10. This review shows that multiple epidemiological and clinical studies, including studies during the Delta variant transmission, find that the risk of repeat SARS-CoV-2 infection decreased by 80·5–100% among those who had had COVID-19 previously. Natural immunity works. (Jan 1/22)

11. The Indian province of Uttar Pradesh eradicated their COVID death curve by distributing a care package to their populace consisting of repurposed drugs and supplements. If we really wanted population immunity, we could be doing this. (Jan 15/22)

12. My age group has a 99.632% recovery rate from COVID. Again, just accounting for age, not considering other health factors and treatments, which tip this number even higher. (Feb 24/22)

13. There are more than 1600 studies showing safety and efficacy of off-the-shelf medicines in dealing with COVID. (Apr 6/22)

14. 72 countries have approved early treatments for COVID. The official US line, of course, is that no such early treatments exist or are to be discussed. (Apr 6/22)

15. 156 Research studies (and counting) confirm the superiority of naturally-acquired immunity to vaccinated immunity. List of studies as of Jul 11/22.

C. Lack of Efficacy (It’s not working…)

1. It’s not working #1 ALL of the monkeys in these trials became infected when challenged with the live virus. Hmm. Forbes (May 16/20)

2. It’s not working #2 This CDC paper: “three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people.” Also from the same paper: “The viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the coronavirus is similar,” a polite way of saying the vaccine doesn’t reduce viral load. (Aug 6/21)

3. It’s not working #3: This study showed a "marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people." In plain speak: more vaxxed = more cases. Note the position of Israel: they vaxxed earliest and hardest and now are standing at the highest cases in the world. (Aug 17/21)

4. It’s not working #4 Whistleblower data: 90% of the individuals admitted to [the] hospital were documented to have received this vaccine. (Oct 17/21)

5. It’s not working #5: This paper examined COVID rates across 68 countries and found them to be unrelated to vaccination levels. Sometimes more vax = less COVID, sometimes more vax = more COVID. The authors also note the effectiveness was far lower than reported in trials, and less effective than natural infection and recovery. (Sep 30/21)

6. It’s not working #6: Hospitals are full of vaccinated patients. (Nov 9/21)

7. It’s not working #7: Despite 9 months of shots, 2021 COVID deaths have already surpassed 2020, and that’s only counting up to October. (Nov 22/21)

8. It’s not working #8 Despite massive uptake by the elderly, the elderly death rate has not declined at all. In fact, in the 65 to 74 category, it has increased. (Dec 4/21)

9. It’s not working #9: Despite near 100% vaccination rates in certain countries and states, cases have nevertheless exploded. The vaccines, clearly, do not reduce cases. (Dec 11/21)

10. It’s not working #10, and no wonder, because it cannot work, according to these researchers. The reason: the COVID shots produce the wrong type of antibodies. “Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2.” (Dec 15/21)

11. It’s not working #11: This analysis reiterates: When you are injected with the COVID jab, your body will only induce IgG and circulating IgA — not secretory IgA, and these types of antibodies do not effectively protect your mucous membranes from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Wrong antibodies = no protection. (Dec 18/21)

12. It’s not working #12: This Danish study shows that VE (vaccine effectiveness) against Omicron declines to zero rapidly (within a few weeks). (Dec 21/21)

13. It’s not working #13: COVID outbreak in a fully vaxxed Antarctic research station. (Jan 1/22)

14. It’s not working #14: All-cause mortality is at a historic high, despite a year of the shots. (Jan 3/22)

15. It’s not working #15: COVID outbreaks on fully vaccinated cruise ships. (Jan 4/22) “All 92 cruise ships currently sailing in U.S. waters had people on board infected by COVID-19.” (Jan 6/22)

16. It’s not working #16: The latest UK data reveals that vaccinated individuals comprise the majority of all hospitalizations and deaths in the over-50 group, (Jan 6/22)

17. It’s not working #17: All cause mortality was higher in 2021 (the year of mass vaccination) than 2020 (the year of no vaccination). (Jan/22)

18. It’s not working #18: This UK study, published in the Lancet, shows that fully vaccinated individuals efficiently transmit infection in household settings, and have the same viral load as unvaccinated individuals. (Feb 1/22)

D. The Dishonesty of the Actors Involved

1. Rushed-to-market… before there even was a market. Here’s a Nature article warning about not rushing the shipment of COVID vaccines… in March of 2020?? Moderna had already shipped its mRNA vaccine to the NIAID. Unbelievable. (Mar 16/20)

2. Under the PREP Act, vaccine manufacturers and anyone administering the COVID vaccine are completely shielded from product liability and malpractice lawsuits in civil court. Why the liability shield if the products are completely “safe and effective”? (Jun 19/20)

3. A financial incentive to rush to market: $9 billion in federal spending, spread amongst seven companies. (Aug 20/20)

4. Mass vaccinations have a criminal track record: For example, the swine flu vaccine in 2009 led to severe neurological damage and lawsuits in the millions.

5. Most vaccines take at least ten years to go through the full testing and licensing procedures. Pfizer’s product was only tested for 248 days, using brand new, never-before-used-in-humans tech. (Nov 20/20)

6. It has been known for years (article is from 2016) that lipid nanoparticles are toxic, especially when taking repeated doses over months or years. "Novartis abandoned the related realm of RNA interference over concerns about toxicity, as did Merck and Roche." Pfizer and Moderna have no such qualms, I guess.

7. Peter Doshi, associate editor of the BMJ, criticizes the way the trials are being conducted, rushed, and ill-thought out. (Nov 26/20)

8. These are the fastest vaccines developed for mass human use in history. This is being praised as a wonder, but can’t any product can be made wondrously fast if you ignore safety protocols? (Dec 10/20)

9. One cornerstone of scientific research is that when you run an experimental trial, you run a control group. This tells you if the thing you’re testing for is actually working. However, Pfizer and Moderna eliminated their control groups, which appears to have been deliberate. (PS., I’m all too happy to stay in the control group.) (Feb/21)

10. Relative vs. Absolute Efficacy. Pfizer and Moderna reported relative risk reduction (over the control groups) of 94%-95%. Sounds wonderful, until you calculate the absolute risk reduction (i.e., the risk reduction for the whole population, considered vs. background risk), which turns out to be more like 0.7% to 1%. This is an outcome reporting bias, used to mislead the public. Would most people risk these shots if they knew that they only offered a 0.7% increase in protection? (Feb 26/21)

11. This paper highlights many of the important flaws in the phase III clinical trials: the lack of absolute risk reduction calculations (and consequent reporting bias), conflicting study protocols, conflicting definitions of “case”, which populations were excluded from the trials, which endpoints were being measured, etc. Moreover, the authors point out these studies base their efficacy results only on the presence or not of mild infection not (as we have been told) on preventing hospitalization, severe disease, or death, nor on preventing transmission. (Apr 20/21)

12. Certain physicians are being blocked from filing VAERS reports. So much for monitoring safety signals. (Oct/21)

13. This Yale study, examined the best methods of public messaging to increase vaccine uptake, including safety and effectiveness, before anything could possibly be known about safety and effectiveness. They considered guilt, anger, self interest, duty to society, trust in science, embarrassment, etc. Months of manipulative public messaging and ostracism from your friends and colleagues came from this. (Oct/21)

14. The extremely shady way that Pfizer trials skipped safety protocols, gamed the statistics (by only testing on young healthy people and excluding riskier groups), and completely ignored natural immunity. See this video.

15. Maddie de Garay, a 12-year old girl in the Pfizer clinical trial, is paralyzed for life less than 24 hours after her shot. This was reported in the trial events as "abdominal pain." She has been in and out of the ER nine times in six months following her shots, but the physicians will only attribute her symptoms to "anxiety". This is flagrant evidence of a cover-up by Pfizer and the FDA. (Oct 26/21)

16. The CDC admits that they have no data showing a naturally infected and recovered patient transmitting the virus, despite repeatedly claiming that vaccinated immunity is superior to natural immunity. (Nov 11/21)

17. Pharmacists are being pressured to give the vaccine in the defiance of international laws on informed consent, and without even being informed themselves. (Dec 24/21)

18. The egregious bait and switch that the public fell for: there is no FDA approved vaccine available in the US. The Pfizer “approval” that you heard about in the media was merely an extension of the EUA (emergency use authorization) that makes an experimental drug available in an emergency. The approval was for Comirnaty, not one vial of which is available in the US. So, the unsuspecting public thinks “I’m taking an FDA-approved product”, but the manufacturer gets to still enjoy the liability shield afforded them by the EUA. Neat trick, pharma. (Dec 29/21)

19. Definitional games. By not counting the boosted as "boosted" until 2 weeks after the shot, everyone who gets COVID during this phase, despite the booster, are not counted as "boosted", making the booster look far more effective than it is. (There’s a name for this: it’s called fraud.) (Jan 16/22)

20. Shameless fiddling with efficacy stats, such as dropping all COVID events (cases, hospitalizations, and deaths) if they occur within 14 days of the shot (and misapplying these events to the “unvaccinated” cohort, making them look much worse.) Anything can be made to look wonderful if you ignore all the bad stuff. (Jan 20/22)

21. “The CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects.” The NY Times article title says it all. They have data that they admit to hiding because it will cause “vaccine hesitancy”. Now, if the vaccine data is wonderful, why would it do that? (Feb 20/22)

22. Doctors are being threatened by their governing and licensing boards for publicly raising the concern about myocarditis and other risks associated with the vaccine. Here is a UK doctor discussing the threatening letter one of his colleagues received. (Feb 27/22)

23. In this video, former BlackRock investment advisor Edward Dowd explains how Pfizer and the FDA hid data showing that their clinical trials failed.

24. This video of multiple FDA officials admitting their ignorance in outcomes for these shots for children, but urging approval anyway, since they won’t see the safety signals until they start administering them widely. This is how the FDA keeps you and your children “safe”—as guinea pigs in an experiment. (Mar 15/22)

25. Obvious VAERS signals are being completely ignored. As of Jan 2021, one month into the mass vaccination campaign, there was a jump in pulmonary embolism reports by 1219X the normal rate. The rate for Bell's palsy was 1553X higher. The myocarditis rates jumped 76X in one month. How are these not safety signals? (Mar 16/22)

*NOTE: this is intended as a living document. I’ll be adding points to it as time allows (I have a private list with hundreds upon hundreds of points of evidence to add). I posted it “incomplete” in order to be able to have a quick reference to pull up any time a friend or acquaintance says “You haven’t had your COVID shots??”, as if I had masochistically turned down a direct gift from the gods.

If you have a particularly salient point that you feel should be added, please add it to the comments along with a link backing up your claim. I will read it, think about it, and add it as time allows.

**NOTE 2: I’m open to reason. If you can convince me a concern that I’ve listed here is not a concern, i.e., that I have misunderstood something or misinterpreted the data or the logic involved, I will remove it. If you get me down to zero, I will take your shot. Good luck.

