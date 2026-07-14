Think for Yourself

Think for Yourself

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Pairodocs's avatar
Pairodocs
3d

This is brilliant, thank you. As a psychiatrist, dealing with your fourth point--"the abandonment of the story means facing too overwhelming a horror"--comprises the bulk of my work. People will go to remarkable lengths to cling to their preferred stories, however incommensurate with reality they may be. They will suffer dreadfully rather than go through the legitimate suffering of giving up their old stories. Often these false stories involve seeing themselves as passive victims and others as oppressors--rather than admitting to their own bad decisions and lack of effort.

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1 reply by James Edward Taylor
djean111's avatar
djean111
3d

The jab enthusiast I know - and I think this is quite common - believes the jab saved trillions of lives. So all the harm is moot. Since that number, or whatever number is pulled out the nether-lands, is impossible to prove or disprove, the beat, and the jab, goes on. Well played!

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