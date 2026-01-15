“My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law.”

— Donald Trump, as quoted in The New York Times “Well, here we are in 2026 and it’s mask-off for the empire and its functionaries. Gone is even the hint of a pretense—no fig leaf left—that America’s military adventures abroad have anything to do with ‘human rights,’ ‘democracy,’ or ‘peaceful transitions.’ It’s about an empire claiming resources for itself and flexing its military muscle to seize them.”

— James Corbett

James is right, of course—but that’s not the whole story. When rule-breaking becomes this brazen, when there’s not even a pretense of whitewashing, my suspicion radar goes into hyper-drive.

This feels like Act I of a very familiar play.

Act I: the crazed emperor declares the rules no longer apply to him.

Act II: shocked and horrified, the international community rallies. The “heroes” arrive. The day is saved with a new and improved rule book—complete with a pompous title like New World Order, Great Reset, or Humanity 2.0.

It’s the same old psyop.

It’s a global crisis!

The solution: more control.

More centralization.

More totalitarianism—

for order,

for democracy,

for global stability.

Take your pick.

It’s not the first time this has happened.

After the Mongol Empire conquered much of Asia and half of Europe, the Pax Mongolica followed: open trade routes, standardized governance, and a continent-wide system of exchange. “Pax” means “peace”, imposed as the alternative to endless slaughter—but peace enforced through conscription, forced labor, crushed tax revolts, suppressed peasant uprisings, and the eradication of religious resistance. Peace, in this case, meant replacing one form of violence with another—more centralized, brutal, and efficient.

Napoleon’s wars of conquest prompted Europe to do what it always does: create a better system. The Congress of Vienna imposed a coordinated, surveillance-heavy regime aimed not just at restraining empires, but at managing populations. It was imposed over widespread liberal and nationalist resistance, which the new order answered with censorship, surveillance, and military repression.

The post–World War II powers promised “never again,” but delivered a world of permanent security institutions and monetary arrangements that benefited great powers and elites far more than the people subject to them. Today we have a global “order” dominated by the United Nations, permanent security councils, international financial institutions, and corporate “public-private partnerships”—in other words, a world-state enforced with more fascism, not less.

Every time a new order is imposed after a crisis, it is praised by the elites as stability.

And now, once again, we have a “mad emperor”, hell bent on conquest, limited only by the constraints of his own imagination.

Cue Act II—a new global system designed for a “sustainable future” or some such.

The second act is never liberty. It’s never decentralization.

It is always more power, organized more centrally, enforced more universally.

The rules aren’t being broken.

They’re being flaunted—so the new rules can arrive on cue.

Unless, of course, we identify the actors before the curtain even rises.

