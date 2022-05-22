Dear World Leaders,

I’m confused about something.

You manipulate the money supply in order to avoid booms and busts, yet this brings about inflation and economic crashes.

You nationalize entire industries to make goods cheaper and more available, yet this ends up causing massive price hikes and shortages.

You regulate industries in order to keep everyone safe, yet those industries end up telling you what is safe, and when people get hurt by their products, you claim they are spreading “misinformation”.

You say everyone has to pay their fair share, yet you spend as though you have an unlimited firehose of money that you never have to turn off, and wonder why the economy is impoverished.

You praise “bipartisanship”, yet you invent sides and rivalries to pit us against one another.

You concoct pathogens in biolabs in order to prevent disease…

You foment wars in order to bring about peace…

Now, my neighbor and I (and everyone I know, for that matter) left to our own devices, do not do any of these things.

We live in peace, we help each other out, we let our kids play together, we pursue health, we pursue our education and careers, we take care of our loved ones, we trade with one another to mutual advantage, we spend within our means, and we share a general feeling of goodwill toward one another.

So…

I’m confused.

Why do we need you again?

