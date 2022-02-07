Kyle Becker at The Wildfire Newsletter reports:

New Study: 99% of All Covid Prior Infections Resulted in ‘Natural Immunity’ That Lasted at Least 650 Days Johns Hopkins university this week dropped a quiet bombshell of a study that went widely ignored in the mainstream media. Dr. Marty Makary, spearheading a team at Johns Hopkins to do the work that the CDC and NIH refuse to do, showed that 99% of unvaccinated people known to have Covid infections had robust “natural immunity” that did not diminish for at least 650 days.

And the most telling quote, from Dr. Makary:

“My Johns Hopkins research team is leading a long-term study of natural immunity because the NIH and CDC are not doing it.”

So, add this to the growing pile of studies, now at least 150 strong, that argue for the superiority of natural immunity to vaccinated immunity:

https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/

(Oh, hey… kudos Brownstone Institute, they already added it to their list. These guys are on it!)

The whole nasty business, the constant fearporn, the ceaseless “get vaxxed” propaganda, the mandates, the removal

of people’s livelihoods, the travel restrictions, vaccine passports, the division and hate, all rests on this central lie: Your immune system is inadequate. You need our Products™ to be safe!

No matter the subject, lockdowns, masks, natural immunity… when someone says “Follow the Science”, it is becomingly increasingly easy to say “Alrighty,” and shove 100+ papers under their nose.

Natural immunity is robust and long-lasting. Our immune systems work. This is what the science says. And hint, hint, it ain’t what the mainstream media says the “science” says.

And it’s also not a truth that the NIH or CDC seem interested in studying.

Why? Because they are captured, of course.

But the truth will out.

Share this with your brainwashed friends, family and colleagues. They will resist. No one wants to admit they’ve accepted a lie.

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled,” said Mark Twain.

But maybe we don’t need to convince them. Maybe we just need to plant a seed.

And, eventually, maybe, a few of these seeds will sprout a question. The lies and the doublespeak are becoming more blatant. This might have a few people on the verge of questioning already, and slapping 150 studies into their lap is the nudge they need to push them back from Feartopia into Critical Thinking Land.

Perhaps then we can hug and make up, and go forward, watching with open eyes (and critical minds) the villains who have tried to remake our world into a biofascist slave state.

Live free, friends.