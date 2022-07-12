#StoptheShots is (Still) Trending (Updated: Aug 26/22)
Are more people waking up to the carnage?
Update (Aug 26/22): Six weeks later. Still trending:
Vaccine-injured Alberta MLA: The medical community is suppressing doctors who speak out about the array of injuries caused by the COVID jabs. #StopTheShots childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/vaccine-i… #TrudeauCorruption
childrenshealthdefense.caVaccine-injured Alberta MLA: The medical community is suppressing doctors who speak out about the array of injuries caused by the COVID jab…Alberta MLA Shane Clayton Getson, who was injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, says doctors have been prevented from openly discussing and reporting vaccine harms. “The Royal College of Physicians has driven those doctors undergrounds, quite frankly, and their messages are not getting out,” he told the…
More Doctors joined in. Pass it on. Listen to these Doctors and help spread their message. 🙏🙌 Look through the thread attached. #stoptheshot #stoptheshots
Listen to these Doctors and help spread their message. 🙏🙌 Look through the thread attached. #stoptheshot #stoptheshots https://t.co/O0a4FVQzil https://t.co/haJwgUKxKO
DrRay @DrNoMask
Original tweet collection:
#StoptheShots Israeli study finds no increase in myocarditis among unvaccinated population, the injections are causing all of this increase in injury and death.
mdpi.comThe Incidence of Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Post COVID-19 Unvaccinated Patients—A Large Population-Based StudyMyocarditis and pericarditis are potential post-acute cardiac sequelae of COVID-19 infection, arising from adaptive immune responses. We aimed to study the incidence of post-acute COVID-19 myocarditis and pericarditis. Retrospective cohort study of 196,992 adults after COVID-19 infection in Clalit H…
They know and they’re doing it anyway. Instead of protecting babies... we’re praying over them. This is beyond comprehension #StopTheShots
I simply have no words. https://t.co/avBPIx4l3W
Dr. Dennis Walker @drdenwalker
And remember, VAERS is extremely unreported. #vaccineinjuries #VaccineDeaths #VAERS #CrimesAgainstHumanity #PfizerGate #pfizer #StoptheShots https://t.co/zB0iUSIh8G
New VAERS numbers have been published. 818,042 Adverse Events 127,641 Doctor Visits 83,412 Hospitalizations 92,017 Urgent Care 26,199 Disabled 10,179 Bell’s Palsy 10,304 Myocarditis 8,408 Heart Attacks 2,631 Miscarriages 17,128 Deaths
Beth Lucky🍊 @BethLucky1
@votefordoutnow I haven't been vaxxed but 2 of my friends that have, are DEAD due to blood clots. One was a weight lifter, in great health. #StopTheShots
Ngl I saw this coming.. 70-80% of all pilots will soon permanently be grounded because of health concerns. That means less than 30% of all current outstanding pilots will be able to fly anywhere in the world 🌎 This is so fuckedddd 😳😳🤯🤯 #StoptheShots #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/5Ud7dO7Hdc
Christine Anderson, MEP. Pilots taking the poison can’t fly because they have been poisoned 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ https://t.co/sZwCCQtPkC
Dutch🇬🇧🇺🇸 @DutchKbf
Christine Anderson, MEP. Pilots taking the poison can’t fly because they have been poisoned 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
"The shot has broken all records for injury and death." #StoptheShots History will prove this human experiment will be such a sad story.
"Uninformed Consent" trailer Dr. Malone "we are in the midst of the largest human experiment in history." How can doctors be so sure they are safe over the long-term since they are novel EUA with no long-term followup studies? #getvaccinated? #vaccineswork? #VaccinesSaveLives? https://t.co/2ZXT2kUSCk
Peter McCullough, MD MPH @P_McCulloughMD
@BretWeinstein #StoptheShots #Unvaxxed and #DoNotComply all trending today. I call that a #HopeForHumanity day on Twitter.
#StoptheShots is Trending
I sure hope more are waking up. Your collection in this article is encouraging, in that it seems to be so. I guess I time will tell. 😳
Premeditated genocide is a big pill to swallow. I did. Which makes me a
Conspiracy theorist in some eyes. Yet
When i see data and stories I know
This is a bioweapon of biblical devastation.