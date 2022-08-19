Photo by senivpetro - www.freepik.com

Hey, congratulations on your new car!

Have fun.

Run it ragged and never bother doing a moment’s maintenance on it.

Never check the oil.

Never rotate the tires.

Put in the cheapest, shittiest fuel you can find.

Hell, put anything you want in there. Sugar, water, hydrogen peroxide, Pepsi, urine…

It’ll be fine.

When the warning lights come on (they always do!) fear not…

Just bring it in to one of our licensed car specialists and they will write you a prescription for some black electrical tape. Just slap that tape right over the warning light.

Problem solved!

Take it to a mechanic? Where did you hear that?? NO! You should never do that. They are unscrupulous quacks who will charge you money to “fix” things and charge you for “parts”, too.

It’s a total scam.

Stick to our licensed black tape specialists!

Yes, $1000 per roll of black tape is pricey, but most insurance plans will cover it.

Oh, you can still see some light peeking out from behind the tape? No problem. Ou…