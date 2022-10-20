1000 Peer Reviewed Studies Questioning Covid-19 Vaccine Safety
Peer Reviewed Medical Papers Submitted To Various Medical Journals, Evidencing A Multitude Of Adverse Events In Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients.
Download it. There’s a download link on the page for the entire list as a PDF.
Send it to your elected officials. Send it to your school boards.
My previous list (#49 here) (I think from Malone and a few others) had something like 158 studies.
I was way off.
This one breaks it down into the following categories:
Myocarditis: 226 studies.
Thrombosis: 150 studies.
Thrombocytopenia: 115 studies.
Cerebral Venous Thrombosis: 61 studies
Vasculitis: 43 studies.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: 43 Studies.
Lymphademopathy: 35 studies.
Anaphylaxis: 30 studies.
Myopericarditis: 21 studies.
Allergic Reactions: 20 studies
Bell's Palsy: 18 studies
Axillary adenopathy: 18 studies
Pericarditis: 15 studies.
Etc.
I was thinking of putting together a list like this myself, but I think they’ve done a better job than I can do, and I…