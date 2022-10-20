Peer Reviewed Medical Papers Submitted To Various Medical Journals, Evidencing A Multitude Of Adverse Events In Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients.

Download it. There’s a download link on the page for the entire list as a PDF.

Send it to your elected officials. Send it to your school boards.

My previous list (#49 here) (I think from Malone and a few others) had something like 158 studies.

I was way off.

This one breaks it down into the following categories:

Myocarditis: 226 studies.

Thrombosis: 150 studies.

Thrombocytopenia: 115 studies.

Cerebral Venous Thrombosis: 61 studies

Vasculitis: 43 studies.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: 43 Studies.

Lymphademopathy: 35 studies.

Anaphylaxis: 30 studies.

Myopericarditis: 21 studies.

Allergic Reactions: 20 studies

Bell's Palsy: 18 studies

Axillary adenopathy: 18 studies

Pericarditis: 15 studies.

Etc.

I was thinking of putting together a list like this myself, but I think they’ve done a better job than I can do, and I…