At some point over the last two and a half years I thought if one more person called me a “conspiracy theorist” I might just puke. Preferably right on their shoes.

But then something shifted.

I realized the label might be a compliment. An off-target, unintentional, inadvertent compliment, but a compliment nonetheless.

Remember the good old days when a “conspiracy theory” was something you believed in the absence of evidence?

Yeah, that doesn’t really apply anymore. You can officially toss that definition into the bin with some lighter fluid and a well-aimed match.

These days “conspiracy theory” means any time you question any official narrative for any reason.

Which makes it a handy-dandy tool, if you’re someone who happens to think the official narrative is really swell.

Did I say “tool”? I meant weapon.

Slight hint of discomfort that someone doesn’t believe what you believe? Easy. Whip out your “It’s a Conspiracy Theory!”-5000 Stun Gun.

Questioning neutralized.