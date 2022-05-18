The pandemic was many things, not the least of which was a ludicrous, failed containment experiment which accomplished nothing except dividing us, making some corporations/stakeholders fantastically rich, and impoverishing everyone else.

But, I think it’s now obvious, it was also an experiment in population-wide behavior modification.

It was a coup that was supposed to happen with our willing participation.

Whether or not you believe in a deliberate conspiracy (and you won’t get much argument from me) there can be no doubt: the pandemic presented an fantastic opportunity for bad actors and would-be tyrants to put mass behavior control to the test, with the hopes of ushering in full transhuman dystopia.

They even told us they were doing this.

And it mostly worked.

People fell for the narrative. You know them. Personally.

The public (rightly) reveres science. So the would-be tyrants gave them Science™, the new official state religion, complete with “experts” (priests) whose edicts we were meant to follow without question. And poof, population-wide reverence became population-wide compliance, and most people became unwitting members of a new fear cult.

Now, watching your friends and family fall under a cultish, media-induced trance was painful enough. It felt like we were living in a nightmare, or perhaps an M. Night Shyamalan movie… not much happening, but somehow creepy as fuck.

But then, when those loved ones turned on us (probably with bared teeth, though who could tell through the symbols of sickness worn over their perfectly healthy faces), wielding terms like “conspiracy theorist,” “denier,” “antivaxxer,” and “horse de-wormer,” terms I’m fairly certain they’d never heard in their lives before 2020, we went from M. Night to full on Walking Dead.

It was like we’d taken a determined long jump into post-apocalyptia, where loved ones lurched at us like hungry zombies, the more defiant our brains, the tastier.

It happened so easily. Too easily.

All that was needed was a sense of danger/vilification/punishment if the edicts were not followed, and a sense of safety/group-belonging/ praise if they were. Old professor Pavlov himself couldn’t have done it better.

The herd had been trained.

Note to would-be tyrants: if you do this right, you don’t even need a large standing police force. Herd dynamics operate according to a fairly simple principle: the herd corrects the defiant. All you have to do is set the stampede in motion, then sit back and relax whilst the populace polices itself.

The populace were “captured” in exactly the same sense (and for the same reasons) as the captured regulatory agencies, such as the FDA. What makes brainwashing so insidious is that not only are the victims unaware what has been done to them, they will beg for more of it. And demand a hearty helping for their neighbors, too.

This is the global, corporate, fascist takeover the left have been squawking about my whole life.

It is here. It happened.

Even former heroes, people who once stood up to corporate corruption, fell right into lockstep, and now tell you to you blindly trust media, government and corporations. The 2015 version of Neil Young took a powerful stand against big food corporations with an album entitled The Monsanto Years. 2022 Neil Young pulls his music from Spotify in order to silence discussion about pharma products. (WTF, Neil?)

And what was the endgame?

We were meant to cower in fear until such time as our new masters implemented digital passports and told us it was safe to emerge and do exactly what they allowed us to do, laboring for and spending their authorized digital currency, letting them hack our thoughts and behaviors, earning such social credits as would allow us to participate in society, putting their pharma products and manufactured food into our bodies, living in self-made prisons, owning nothing and being happy about it… for the rest of our time on the planet.

It almost worked.

But the plan also backfired, in a key way.

The cabalists WAY overplayed their hand. Way too much, way too soon. Their actions awakened some people who otherwise might have been dormant. NPCs became PCs, blinking to life, suddenly seeing for the first time the invisible mechanisms of control all around them.

Some of us, normally quiet and apolitical, felt suddenly poked with a fairly large stick.

So we growled.

We became fiercely skeptical, questioning the would-be tyrants’ pronouncements, standing on behalf of our liberties, our humanity, and on a return to basic sanity.

Sadly, we also became ostracized, vilified, silenced, and friendless.

But a truth, once exposed, becomes impossible to un-see.

The pandemic laid bare an ugly truth: every institution we’re supposed to trust-- government, media, corporations--not only do not have the public’s interests at heart, but actively trade on the public’s unthinking trust to manipulate their behavior.

We could see it.

They forgot to close the curtain. We could see the great Oz himself, spinning wheels and pulling levers, manipulating lights and steam and speaking through a microphone in a terrifying voice.

Trust in traditional media has plummeted. Podcasts like Joe Rogan’s have far eclipsed legacy media outlets in terms of audience numbers. More people have been awakened by this transparent tyrannical incompetent idiocy than ever before. Trust in public health has been all but destroyed. The number of people who will never trust a public health authority again, or a pharmaceutical company for that matter, for the rest of their lives, has mushroomed into the millions. They could have debated. Instead they silenced. They could have been advisors. Instead they became tyrants.

Think of the arrogance involved.

How could they possibly think no one would question their edicts?

Take the field of medicine alone: think of all the health practitioners, and researchers, and scientists, and scholars that make up the practice of medicine. Yes, sure, the thing is largely dominated by government grants and pharmaceutical money. But, there is also immense complexity where the rubber meets the road: the actual treatment of patients and what is working, and what isn’t. Did they honestly think all those doctors and nurses and techs and EMTs and insurance agents and hospital administrators, etc. weren’t going to notice when some one-size-fits-all medical dictate is not only not working, but making things worse, actively harming rather than helping some folks? Did they think they weren’t going to say or do anything or resist? Did they think nobody was going to notice them being silenced and fired for trying to do so?

These are not mindless herd animals. They’re people that care about doing what is best for their patients. Of course they will resist.

The cabalists got greedy. They revealed themselves. They were guilty of a godawful, embarrassing, premature touchdown celebration.

They thought this was the chance to easily implement their new world order. They didn’t count on a few of us being aware of exactly what they were doing and calling them out. As a certain feline hero of mine put it:

“everyone saw the trick. we saw the models, we saw them fail. we saw the “credentialed class” get its collective buttocks kicked into the cheap seats by a bunch of internet amateurs that knew 20 times as much about data, systems, science, and integrity.”

This is exactly why the cabalists now have to go after so-called “Disinformation”.

They know that the only thing standing in the way of completing the brainwashing experiment is silencing the dissenters.

Enter the Ministry of Truth, (AKA the “Disinformation Governance Board.”)

Seriously, Oz, your curtain is open again.

No one is even very confused about the 1984 reference. This IS a Ministry of Truth in everything but name.

Well, sorry, the government does not get to dictate what is true. That IS tyranny… the very definition. Not only does it criminalize basic human cognition, but it also severely misunderstands the nature of knowledge and how we need it to propagate. Such an institution would keep us in a perpetual Dark Ages where knowledge cannot advance (since, until “approved”, every new idea and innovation automatically stands in opposition to the official “Truth”).

An authoritarian monopoly over truth is what made the Dark Ages “dark”.

Do you really want our current state of knowledge frozen in amber? Is this some utopia that we want preserved forever? If you want more of this world, then yes, by all means, lock in state-approved Truth here.

Show me a society which deems thinking wrong, in which “unauthorized” ideas are illegal, and in which spouting absolute agreement with the ruling authority is a virtue, and I will point to the smoking ruins of a dozen dead societies.

Consider: No two beings agree 100% about everything. This means that you and every person you know is guilty of “misinformation.” Even my closest friend in the world and I don’t agree on everything. It’s called having a perspective. It’s why we do not put an authority in charge of determining “truth”. That people have perspectives is a good thing. We want different takes on things, and we want people to be able to freely offer them. It’s how we advance as a species, rather than remaining stuck in a singular point of view. We see value in plurality, rather than in a single, authorized view.

Maybe you’re thinking: what’s wrong with a singular point of view? After all, there’s only one set of facts, right?

What’s wrong can be seen by naming any single atrocity you can think of. Got one? Good. At its essence it almost certainly was an attempt to eradicate a plurality of views and enforce a singular one.

See the problem?

“Truth” is determined by whoever is strongest. Might makes right.

And the “wrong” in such a society are persecuted or destroyed.

While you’re imagining atrocities, perhaps you can extend that imagination into a future in which you find yourself in disagreement with the Minister of Truth on some issue (as almost certainly will happen). What then? Are you now on the receiving end of the state’s “Truth” stick? Are you now facing censorship, investigation, loss of income, imprisonment, exile, or worse because of your seditious thoughts?

The civilized world fought for a long time to establish your right to think and behave according to your conscience, to investigate and explore the universe as you see fit, to challenge prevailing wisdom, to decide matters of truth in the court of your own mind, and to severely curtail the power of tyrannical governments to enforce their version of the truth on you.

Will we undo it all and let these rights vanish?

My mission, my whole writing life, has been to get people to exercise their critical thinking, to question the institutions they’re told to blindly trust, to use the organ that lives between their ears, to think for themselves.

Thus, from my perspective, the powers-that-be are now guilty of a massive misinformation campaign:

trust, obey, follow, be quiet

These are the watchwords of individuals waging a war on your mind. They are instructing you on how to willingly misuse it.

I have some watchwords, too.

disidentify, question authority, think for yourself

I regard it as an enormous gift to have been taught the skills of critical thinking from an early age, to be aware of propaganda and manipulations and emotionally-weaponized language, and to be able to discern what is really being said. To reach my forties and find these very concepts under attack, to find critical thinking itself under attack, to find corporations and corporate-controlled governments attempting to criminalize free expression and thinking for oneself, is nothing less than an awakening moment.

This is for me, and for many others, a hill to die on.

Every living consciousness must be allowed the freedom to think and express itself. Every one.

Even if I hate what you think, I still defend your right to think it. To defend this principle is a raison-d’etre.

Of course, we will never make all of society into a bunch of strong, courageous freethinkers who resist feudalism and corporate brainwashing.

But we don’t need to.

All it takes is a few people to change an entire culture. The truly revolutionary times in history where people did not put up with something, were started by minorities or even individuals. Think of Jesus, Gandhi, Rosa Parks. The Arab Spring began by a young woman posting a YouTube refusing to celebrate “Police Day” in Egypt. A whole continent rose in defense of liberty and free expression based on that one action.

Also, I’m convinced there are way more of us than them.

What you perceive as “ordinary people” are not as ordinary as you think. Witness the protests and trucker convoys and health freedom rallies around the world.

People over the world have sensed something is deeply wrong about the Great Reset, New World Order, “medical technocracy” age that we’ve entered into, and they intuitively (if not explicitly) know that they need to resist it.

All they need is someone to articulate it for them. They need someone to be courageous and stand up to it all.

Is that you?

It’s not easy to go against the herd. Especially one that is stampeding.

Most people, even if they know better, will still not openly defy the herd. They will go along to get along, even though they hate it.

The dissenters from public opinion will always be painted as monsters, as selfish, or unethical.

This, of course, is a trick.

It is easy and morally lazy to go with the flow, to accept, to adopt, to comply. True ethics, I would argue, consist in doing what is hard, of opposing the wrong, maintaining one’s hold on what is true and right despite enormous social pressure to accept the opposite.

Socrates accepted a death sentence rather than comply with the men of Athens to back down and do what he was told.

Non-compliance, steadfastness, a refusal to back down… these are heroic.

When your society is wrong, going along with it damns every other person in that society to more of the same. In such a circumstance, disobedience though difficult, is your moral calling and duty.

I believe if just 1% more people defied the nonsense, we would not have gone through the past two years. It would have been like 2009 when the world roundly (and rightly) thrashed the WHO and the pharmaceutical companies for creating a false panic and attempting to sell the panacea.

If only 1% people defied this BS, you would have seen see a society that is not only not the stupid, mindless, brainwashed herd you think, but a society of heroes, who celebrate defiance and freethinking and simple courage.

The Great Resetters have no chance in the face of this, and they know it.

People fall easily into behavior control, yes. But they can be woken out of it, too. It just takes you and I standing up to what is wrong, and calling out the utter, hysterical bullshit as we see it.

We won’t go back. We’re too aware now. We’ve developed the antibodies to this mind pathogen, and we’re on full fucking alert.

To the extent that freedom disappears human misery will increase. We need freedom like air. Unless we defeat the nonsense in people’s minds, we will have lockdowns, social distancing, masks, mandatory vaccination, censorship, propaganda, digital IDs, social credit systems, and civil unrest/protests/quashing of dissent as PERMANENT features of human life.

Is it really “over”? Of course not.

This was an attempted coup of the civilized world, using fear of invisible death as a pretext. Phase One might be over, but food and fuel shortages, inflation, supply line interruptions, warmongering, future pandemics, celebrity distractions, scapegoating and vilification are the clear Phase Two… and they are not stopping.

“Crisis is the rallying cry of the tyrant,” said James Madison.

This is the plan. Perpetual crises, forever, with corporate-controlled governments “reluctantly” willing to step in and impose some nice, warm, fuzzy tyranny and keep us safely crushed in their loving fists…

Unless we resist it.

Don't keep your head down. Shout back, and loudly. The only thing these would-be tyrants cannot handle is non-compliance. They see people as mindless sheep, and their plans require it. Every time we resist, they are surprised and confused and helpless.

We all need to remember the lesson of standing up to bullies. Bullies don’t like it, and find themselves helpless, their weakness exposed.

The only way to get past stark nonsense is to refuse to comply with it.

Stay vigilant, my friends. Keep your critical thinking powers dialed to eleven. Red pill the captured. Guide their recovery. And vow with me, right now, that we will never let them do this to us and our loved ones again.

