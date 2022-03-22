You know the Schopenhauer quote.

We’ve entered firmly into phase three on COVID, with public officials now saying things that many of us were saying a year and half ago.

Only when we said it, we paid for such utterances with ridicule, vilification, condescension, censorship, job loss, and criminalization.

We were even called “domestic terrorists”.

For saying things that the officials are now saying.

So… what does that make them?

I’ll let you come up with your own epithets.

I’m sure they fit the bill.

Little admissions (more like “slips” than real admissions) started creeping out a while back:

Jun 8/20: The WHO admits that asymptomatic transfer is “very rare”. Whoops. That kind of undercuts the whole reason for social distancing, mask wearing by the general public, and lockdowns. Cancel the plandemic. Predictably, they walked this back a few days later, even though the actual science is pretty clear.

Oct/20: The WHO admits that lockdowns don’t work and appeals to world leaders to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method.” Too late. The power-lusters already had us in their grip, and they weren’t going to let go now.

Jan 19/21: The FDA (along with the WHO and Dr. Fauci) admits that the PCR test gives false results. The timing here was beautiful. Right after Inauguration Day. So when all the millions of false positives magically disappear (because we are not counting them with overly-sensitive tests anymore) the new administration can claim “victory” over the virus. Talk about an opportunistic rain dance.

Apr 30/21: Pfizer admits in their “post-marketing document” entitled “5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021” to the FDA that VAED (i.e., vaccine-enhanced disease) is a concern and they’re going to have to monitor it.

May 18/21: Fauci lets slip that masking is largely about optics.

And then we have the WAVE of admissions in late 2021/early 2022.

Initiate Schopenhauer’s “phase three”:

Oct 4/21: NYT admits that coronaviruses seem to do what they’re going to do, regardless of our interventions. In the words of oft-censored journalist Alex Berenson: “virus gonna virus”.

Nov 9/21: Bill Gates admits the vaccines don’t stop transmission of the virus.

Nov 11/21: The CDC admits that they have no data showing a naturally infected and recovered patient transmitting the virus, despite repeatedly claiming that vaccinated immunity is superior to natural immunity.

Nov 29/21: Facebook admits in a court of law that its “fact-checkers” do not assert facts but opinions, despite committing platform-wide censorship on thousands of people, including banning of entire groups.

Dec 28/21: CNN medical analyst Leanna Wen admits that cloth masks are not, and have never been, appropriate for an airborne virus.

Jan 7/22: CDC admits that the adverse events from the vaccine, recorded by VAERS, are underreported.

Jan 10/22: CDC Director Rochelle Wollensky admits that we must protect high risk people from COVID, thus admitting that the now years-long policy of attempting to eradicate COVID at all costs has failed.

Jan 10/22: Wollensky admits that the vaccines do not prevent transmission. (Inadvertently destroying any rationale for mandates.)

Jan 10/22: Seemingly on fire with admissions, Wollensky also admitted that death counts FROM and WITH COVID are not the same things. We know from several state health departments that their death numbers were vastly over-inflated due to this distinction.

Jan 11/22: Pfizer CEO: “Our vaccines offer limited, if any, protection.”

Jan 17/22: CDC admits that cloth masks were theater all along.

Jan 19/22: The CDC admits that natural immunity offers broader protection than vaccine induced immunity. (A critical one. Without this, the naturally exposed and recovered have no reason to go rushing to get jabbed, and double-jabbed, and triple, quadruple boosted).

Jan 27/22: A NEJM paper (co-signed by Anthony Fauci) admits the waning efficacy of the shots and their inability to prevent new variants.

Feb 7/22: Johns Hopkins researchers find that lockdowns are “not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic.” Given the “devastating effects” that lockdowns have caused — the permanent closure of businesses, the loss of jobs and livelihoods, the year-long setback in educational growth for youth — the authors recommended that in the future they be “rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.” Add this to the list of stuff many of us said two years ago.

Feb 7/22: CDC wants to increase time between shots to lower the risk of heart inflammation, inadvertently admitting, of course, that the shots cause myocarditis and pericarditis, as we’ve known from over 90 studies.

Feb 20/22: The New York Times revealed that the CDC has been collecting COVID data (such as hospitalizations by age, race and injection status, and booster effectiveness) — and hiding most of it. The CDC admitted to doing so, because the data would be “misinterpreted”. (As in, they show the shots don’t work?)

Feb 24/22: Moderna CEO Bancel admits to causing COVID and selling the solution.

Feb 25/22: CDC admits that we shouldn’t focus on obsessive testing of asymptomatic people (i.e. healthy people) and eradicating COVID and but on dealing with medically-significant cases (i.e., sick people) and protecting vulnerable. Gee, I wish we’d thought of that, like a year and a half ago.

Mar 3/22: Canada’s finance intelligence expert admits that anti-mandate Freedom Convoy donors posed no actual threat. So why did PM Trudeau feel it necessary to invoke emergency powers to shut down their bank access and finances?

Mar 4/22: The head of pharma at Bayer admitted the COVID mRNA vaccines are gene therapies and that misleading the public was useful to create widespread adoption. “If we had surveyed the public two years ago: “Would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?” we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate.” Wow.

Mar 5/22: CDC director admits that “we had too little caution and too much optimism” when it came to vaccines. They don’t work like they they expected them to. Hmm, so nobody in the CDC thought to ask “what could go wrong?” Because we all were.

Mar 8/22: CDC director admits that the science is not foolproof and they made mistakes, despite the repeated insistence, over and over, for two years on end, that the CDC represented the Science™ and we were supposed to accept it unquestioningly.

Mar 14/22: Pfizer admits Ivermectin is an effective therapy for COVID. Yeah, that “horse dewormer” for which we have dozens of studies on effective use in humans.

Jul 24/22: Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Deborah Birx, admits that she "knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection," and that she and Fauci "overplayed the vaccines."

Aug 9/23:

I’m sure there will be more.

(Let me know if I missed any.)

So, geez, guys… when people say these things six to eighteen months before you, maybe don’t ridicule them, attempt to censor them, fire them from their jobs, and label them as “domestic terrorists”?

Maybe just converse, debate, and talk with them?

Just an idea.

And, for the rest of us… maybe don’t unquestioningly, blindly accept that the media, corporations, and government are never, ever wrong and always have the undying truth and your interests at heart?

I mean, they call it “healthy skepticism” for a reason.