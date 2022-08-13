Words are just symbols, sign posts pointing the way toward meaning, but never actually getting there.

When you use words that people have a strong association to in a negative light, sometimes they misunderstand what you actually meant to say.

This is normal. It’s part of being limited creatures who are not telepathic. We have to try and connect our brains using these awkward little squiggly lines.

Sometimes our brains make the connection, sometimes they don’t.

So, in saying that “zealots” are a threat to humanity, some people mistook me to be saying: “one should not hold any extreme point of view. Extremists are bad.”

Nope. 100% NOT the point.

In fact, I tried to criticize that view in the opening of the article, when talking about Vinay Prasad’s view that we should just avoid extremism and shoot for the middle in all things.

That is not smart. When you’re out picking berries and you identify some as edible, and some as poisonous, you don’t mix them together in equal parts to avoid…