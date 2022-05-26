A nurse I know personally asked me to proofread their exemption letter a while back, and I asked them if I might publish it on my Substack, since it might be of some interest to my subscribers.

Of course, this whole business of exemption letters is an absurdity.

In a sane society, no one’s employment would be contingent on consuming a product they have no desire to put in their bodies. There would be no need to “exempt” oneself to anything--the denial would be the exemption. But in this less-than-sane world, employers are forced to become Nazi interrogators, sweating their employees, trying to catch them in a lie. That or they’re just forced to cover their asses, legally.

Also, why is a religious objection observed, but not a logical or scientific objection? I could offer you a battery of scientific studies, and logical arguments, showing you why I don’t want this shot in my body (and why it should make no difference to you or anyone else) but you’ll only hear my religious objections?

Having said that, this person did craft a lovely and convincing argument of why they were repelled on a spiritual level. I think we can all sympathize with feeling spiritually wounded by a divisive society during this time. But imagine working in a profession where you are hailed as heroes one year then as villains in the next, for the “sin” of refusing an experimental drug.

“Wounded” is not even a sufficient word.

Notice, they make the argument that while they are coming at this from a Christian perspective, it really doesn’t matter: no one, regardless of their beliefs, should be forced to act against their convictions.

To that I say, Amen.

They did ask that while they hope people might take ideas from it, that please nobody copy the letter verbatim. If you do need to write an exemption letter, it will be better coming from a place of your own convictions, anyway.

Here is the letter:

To Whom It May Concern, Please accept this letter as formal request for exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination due to my sincerely held religious beliefs. I was raised in the Christian faith. At a young age, I received the Holy Spirit into my spirit and was later baptized, in a natural body of water, under the divinely created sun and sky, as a symbol of the death/resurrection of Christ and the acknowledgement of my body as God’s temple and my Being eternally united with the Trinity of the Divine Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. As I’ve grown older, I’ve learned that God expresses Himself in many ways. I have felt the Divine in moments of solitude, in nature, amongst living creatures, and in my fellowship with other human beings from various walks of faith, including those of no pronounced faith. Jesus Loved unconditionally. He indiscriminately communed with others. He walked among the diseased, the sinners, and the righteous. The truth that resonates most strongly with my spirit is that: “God is Love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him.” (John 4:16) I believe my body is a vessel of God and a reflection of the Divine and it would be irresponsible and against my spiritual conviction to allow it to be penetrated by any substance that I believe is unsafe or unethical, including an artificial, genetically engineered substance which is still experimental and lacks long term evidence of safety or efficacy. Furthermore, I believe God created me with a functional immune system and it is my responsibility to protect that system by striving to be healthy in mind, body, and spirit. I am not against all medications and I have received the routine childhood vaccines and boosters which do not use gene manipulating technology and have a long history of safety and efficacy. Similarly, I have taken the flu vaccine in the past, despite its limited and short-lived efficacy, though stopped doing so after an adverse experience. The employee health nurse drew up the vaccine and upon receiving the injection I felt intense pain move slowly from my shoulder down to my fingers. My entire arm was weak and sore for days, and I felt intense malaise. I was worried I might have irreparable damage and never wanted to experience that again. The year my employer announced the flu shot was mandatory, or suffer the punitive wearing of a mask if declined, I considered it at length. I didn’t want to be segregated and create discomfort for patients, wondering why I was wearing a mask, fearing they might contract something from me. I spent days researching information on vaccinations. I finally decided I would try the flu shot again if I was provided the single dose syringe without the thimerosal preservative in it. This time I did not suffer the same immediate effects but for the first season in years I became sick with the flu. Looking back, I now see this as the spiritually symbolic repercussion for acting against my convictions. Though I have received flu vaccines in the past, after looking into the specific manufacturing process of various flu vaccines, my spirit is repulsed. I believe I should seek to optimize my blessed innate immune system by primarily seeking physical, mental, and spiritual health as preventative measures against illness, especially viruses that are seasonal or quick to mutate. I also feel a valuable mission to encourage and promote physical, mental, and spiritual health and wellness as much as possible to my patients in whatever way resonates with them. I’ve been a member of the nursing profession for nearly two decades. As such, I have accepted the responsibility of caring for others, and of sacrificing my own safety for the sake of others. I have risked exposure to many pathogens, including the new coronavirus. I used the PPE available to me which, throughout much of this pandemic was substandard. Due to shortages, I continued to work without being supplied appropriate sanctioned equipment, and was required to re-use PPE designed to be effectively used one time only. At work and at home I have practiced reasonable precautions such as vigilant hand hygiene and good personal and environmental hygiene, reducing social interactions within reason, remaining conscious of situations which might promote the spread of germs, masking during patient interactions, and not coming to work or any other social environment if I have any symptoms of illness. It hasn’t been difficult for me to avoid contracting or spreading disease at work even when exposed to sick patients and coworkers. I strive to have an active lifestyle, ingest immune boosting nutrients through healthy diet and supplements, spend time outdoors in fresh air and sunshine, and to connect with the Divine through fellowship with other human beings, including physical contact with loved ones. I do not believe I pose a threat any greater than any other human, vaccinated or not, to my patients, coworkers, family, friends, or civilians. At the end of last summer, while in between work assignments, my significant other became ill and then I did too. For two weeks we stayed home, supported each other, and used curbside pick up for essential food and supplies. It was far from the worst illness I’ve ever experienced, but I did suffer fatigue, headache, body aches, mild fever, sinus infection and finally loss of taste and smell. I tested positive for COVID and had a virtual visit with my doctor. I took over-the-counter medicines and vitamins, ate healthy foods, and drank extra fluid (and eventually used oral antibiotics and steroids for a secondary sinus infection). I felt a sense of strength and relief when I went outside in the sun for periods of mild to moderate physical activity. At my lowest moment, the most severe symptom of my illness was a feeling of despair that this pandemic was being used to drive rifts in humanity and especially between loved ones. It hurt my spirit and I wept for hours. I truly believe God timed this personal experience to cultivate my empathy for others who have suffered, or who fear suffering, and to strengthen my immune system against this pathogen. There is sufficient evidence of natural immunity being broader and lasting longer than any of the vaccines against Sars-COV-2 and I believe this is my best protection as a temple of God as well as my best weapon to help combat this virus for the rest of His creation. As a nurse, I have educated my patients to the best of my ability and supported their individual decisions, even when I might not fully agree. I have advocated when I felt any of them was being coerced, misunderstood or not fully informed. I have valued their autonomy and respected the privacy of their health information. Now I feel my own privacy and health decisions are subject to violation and I am being persecuted and threatened with loss of livelihood for my convictions. I believe both Sars-COV-2 and the experimental gene therapy vaccines are instruments of Satan that have provided fertile ground for spreading corruption. I believe the forced vaccine and other mandates to be a source of evil, creating division, fear, hate, and suffering. I believe that God gave us each free will and autonomy and desires us to Love and accept each other and to be compassionate and understanding. I believe He alone has the right to convict an individual to choose the correct path and that path is not the same for each individual. I also know this right is protected under our constitution, which I have proudly revered for my entire life. I have sought communion with others who share the same religious beliefs and who are also tolerant of views outside their own. If requested, I can provide a formal mission statement as a member of this Church. If required, I will provide a letter from my religious leader attesting to my beliefs. In accordance with my spirit, I also fellowship with those whose faith and beliefs are different than mine or who have acted against their faith for fear of losing their job or being persecuted or outcast. I seek to spread love and acceptance of others, as Jesus did. As an employee, I ask that reasonable accommodations be made for my religious exemption. I am willing to mask at work, to be subjected to regular antigen testing, and follow hospital policy regarding infection control, but I am not, in honest faith, able, nor am I legally required, to receive a vaccine that is in violation of my sincerely held religious beliefs. Sincerely, (Name withheld)

