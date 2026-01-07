Lately I’ve been giving some thought to how truth emerges as a process rather than as a final destination one arrives at.

Most of us are taught to treat truth like an object out of reach, something that we might discover at the top of a mountain, say, something you must ascend through the ranks of expertise to find, then, once found, master, stand upon, and defend against attackers.

But that doesn’t jibe with our lived experience.

What we really experience is truth as a process of unfolding—something that makes itself known through attention, through time, through honest engagement.

And anyone who adopts these frames gets to partake in it.

We sometimes do have a-ha moments, which seem like “revelations,” like getting hit with an errant foul ball from “out there”. But I think if we’re being honest about those experiences, they always involve some sort of preparation—maybe prayer, or meditation, or curiosity, or just openness—that we’ve laid down as a mental bed for the “revelations” to land in.

In other words, truth is more about the practices of the knower, than it is a thing for us to find.

Adopt a truth-receptive attitude, and lo and behold, truth arrives. Not an object for us to pick up and covet, but more of a produced effect, a by-product that occurs when you approach the world with attention and honesty. We might even call it a way of being.

In that light, truth becomes less about “getting it right” and more about maintaining a relationship with what’s real. And like any relationship, we can lose it. Truth has to be sustained. If we start becoming inattentive, or lazy, or impatient, or authoritarian, or even abusive… truth leaves us.

Truth is a process we commit to—a commitment to right-relating.

It’s like walking an unfamiliar path at night. We can go forward blindly assuming we “know” the path, or that the totality of the path has been revealed to us (even though we haven’t experienced it yet), or that other smarter people have described the nature of the path to us and who are we to contradict them, or that the path ought to be a certain way, or that we can run recklessly down it, certain that the path would never betray us.

Or, we can be attentive. We can use a headlamp. We can understand that the path is under no obligation to behave according to our idea of it, or an “expert’s” idea for that matter, that it doesn’t matter what we want the path to be, and that unexpected twists and turns might occur. We can remain curious, and open. And we can acknowledge our own capacity for mis-stepping, for losing the way, and not blame the path for this, but our own inattentiveness.

Interestingly, when you grasp truth in this way, something changes—you realize that truth requires your conscious engagement, even if you haven’t quite grasped it yet.

You stop waiting for certainty before speaking. You stop preferring silence to the shame of getting something wrong. You allow your thinking to breathe and evolve. You allow for mistakes. You allow for learning to take place. You allow for curiosity and questions. You make room for surprise, contradiction, paradox, nuance, growth.

This idea—that truth is a sustained process rather than a destination—isn’t new. I’ve always been attracted to thinkers like Socrates, Heraclitus, Einstein, Tolkien, Feynman, Sagan… thinkers who resisted both the idea that truth was owned by some special few and not others, and who saw knowing as a method (or we might say, an attitude) rather than as revelation, and overturn-able as new insights come to light. That truth involves a conversation, a dialogue between minds. Not coincidentally, these thinkers also resisted authoritarianism.

Truth, for these thinkers, is not a piece of terrain to defend or a theorem to prove once-and-for-all, but simply a way of walking through the world.

Of course, you might think differently—in which case, I’m sure the truth will emerge through a process of dialogue in the comments section.😏

