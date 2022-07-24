Why isn’t this working??

This is an update to a post I made 7 months ago:

I was going to just keep updating the old post, but there are some fresh new charts courtesy of Ian Miller at Unmasked…

…plus, the narrative is starting to shift, so I figured it was worthy of a re-posting.

The situation has only gotten worse over the last seven months, for many countries. Especially with boosters:

As I hope these charts make clear, these “vaccines” are a spectacular failure and need to be halted immediately.

We have never attempted to mass medicate the entire species with new tech before. It is a disaster that everyone refuses to see because they believe they have behaved “virtuously”.

This product that everyone rushed to put in their bodies, does not protect against infection, and does not prevent transmission.

It is so narrowly-targeted on (one part of) the spike protein that the virus easily evades it and gets more virulent and harder to manage. The recipients of multiple boosters effectively have i…