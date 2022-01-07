The Thralldom of Safety
In 2022 we will no longer be enthralled by corporations and the letter agencies they control. We are millions strong, and we are through being slaves to fear propaganda.
“Enthralled” has a meaning most people are probably unaware of. We tend to think it means “spellbound” or “fascinated”.
But the word also has an insidious side.
To be a thrall means to be so spellbound with someone that you cannot see the evil they are doing to you. It means they’re controlling your behavior with your participation.
To be a thrall means to be a willing slave.
Why do we even need a word for this? Why would anyone be a willing slave?
Earlier today I came across this YouTube comment that, I think, hits the “why” dead on the head:
“I’m reminded of an argument I had with someone a couple of years back regarding people keeping animals such as wolves or tigers as pets. I pointed out that these animals are not meant to be pets because for one thing, they roam giant territories that make their cages look like the equivalent of a closet in comparison, neither do they get much mental or physical stimulation from spending their lives in cages. They need to be free in order to thrive.
“W…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Think for Yourself to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.