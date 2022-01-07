“Enthralled” has a meaning most people are probably unaware of. We tend to think it means “spellbound” or “fascinated”.

But the word also has an insidious side.

To be a thrall means to be so spellbound with someone that you cannot see the evil they are doing to you. It means they’re controlling your behavior with your participation.

To be a thrall means to be a willing slave.

Why do we even need a word for this? Why would anyone be a willing slave?

Earlier today I came across this YouTube comment that, I think, hits the “why” dead on the head: