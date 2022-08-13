I was THIS CLOSE 🤏to posting something about zealotry yesterday, and Vinay Prasad beat me to it:

One problem though.

I think Vinay fundamentally misunderstands the nature of zealotry, and why it’s so dangerous.

In Vinay’s view, “zealotry” means something like “holding an extreme point of view”. So the cure for that, in his view, is to water down one’s ideas and always strive for a middle ground. This leads him to conclude, bizarrely, that both a) demanding covid shots for everyone and b) eliminating covid shots for everyone, are equally zealous points of view.

Well, sorry Vinay, once you’ve identified a pharma product as a dangerous toxin, you don’t give it to some people just to be “moderate”. That would make you an extreme, unmoderated monster.

(A clarification on “extremism” here:)

So, let’s talk about what zealotry really means, and why I agree that it is the most dangerous threat humanity is up against.