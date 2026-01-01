Think for Yourself

Think for Yourself

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nowick Gray's avatar
Nowick Gray
1d

Right on. Enough of the polished hallucinations vying to become as authoritative as AI purports to be.

The word (in its original sense) "essay" comes to mind: "to try..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jjule's avatar
Jjule
1d

Love this.

Happy New Year

This battle is destroying society .

By design

Let’s get back to conversations, beauty, and caring about each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Edward Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture