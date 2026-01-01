Looking back at this past year, I realize I’ve been gravitating away from argument and into art.

I’ve spent more time making music, writing songs, playing shows, telling stories, working in theater—and far less time participating in the online battlefield.

And I think I understand why.

We live in a culture that reveres and rewards certainty. Everyone is so goddamn certain they’re right. Certain their opponents are wrong. Certain they’re in sole possession of the truth.

And all this certainty does is transform the world into a war zone.

The world of argument, especially online argument, is not about sharing ideas—it’s about winning battles. A world of trenches and talking points, where ideas become weapons and disagreement becomes a threat, and demolishing one’s enemy becomes the only objective. All the metaphors of war and battle, in other words, which is really just a way of giving gravitas to your theatrics. And if it just stayed at the level of theatrics that would be fine, and we could probably just dismiss it. But humans have a way of forcing their ideas to manifest in all sorts of inconvenient and awful ways, which means that if you use battle metaphors long enough, they start to become real battles, with real body counts.

The world of art, on the other hand, is about finding connection through shared meaning. Two people of wildly different backgrounds and perspectives can come together at a concert, let’s say, and have a shared experience of joy and synchronicity. Art touches us at a deeper level. When you engage with art, you’re not trying to hold a position, or defend it. You’re not trying to win anything. The battle metaphors fall apart—they simply do not, cannot, apply to people who are embracing one another in mutual understanding. No one is trying to beat anyone else—if anything, they are trying to meld minds and spirits, even if only for a brief moment.

Art doesn’t ask you to win. It asks you to feel. It doesn’t demand certainty; it invites presence.

This resonates with me.

Winning battles does not.

There’s enormous pressure on creators to be authoritative—to have fully formed hot takes, to speak expertly, to present conclusions instead of questions, to polish our thoughts until they seem unassailable, to be clever, to be devastating, to beat one’s opponents into silly putty. Yay for the good guys!

I just couldn’t care less about any of it.

Personally, I’m far more interested creating things that bring people together rather than pulling them apart.

But more importantly, I’m interested in following the threads of curiosity wherever they might lead — even when it unsettles me.

Creation, for me, only happens in openness, when I’m in the spirit of allowing, rather than forcing. It involves a kind of quiet storm of uncertainty, where curiosity and inquisitiveness and the desire to connect all collide in a maelstrom which tosses something onto land, which I can then drag to the safety of the page. And that something is not polished, not finished, not fully-formed. It’s messy, sputtering, wind-tossed, and battered… but authentic.

I forgot this in 2025. I silenced myself for fear that I did not have a “definitive take”. But really, I don’t want a definitive take on anything because I want to be free to chase the threads of curiosity wherever they lead me. When you declare a definitive stance—it’s just that, a stance, IE., a decision to not move any further. You have declared the project of curiosity is over for you.

And so this leads me to wonder, what does our culture of certainty drive out of us? How many creators silence their own voices for fear that they they do not have the definitive, polished, authoritative take on some matter?

How much wonder is cut off before it can begin? How much curiosity is crushed because we’ve been trained to believe that credibility comes from certainty, not curiosity?

What if the most meaningful, connecting, enlightening ideas don’t arrive fully formed? What if the deepest truths aren’t something we declare but something we unfold — carefully, imperfectly, honestly? What if creation actually begins in the chaos of uncertainty?

To me, curiosity is the opposite of weakness. It’s attentiveness. It’s noticing something flicker at the edge of understanding and having the courage to follow it without knowing where it will lead. It’s the willingness to say, “I have no clue what this means. Not yet. But I’m listening.”

When we adopt the authority mindset, when we demand certainty from ourselves before we even open our mouths, we silence the most human part of ourselves: our inquisitiveness. We stop sharing drafts of thought. We stop thinking out loud. We stop allowing ideas to evolve in public. And in doing so, we lose the very thing which connects us to one another: conversation.

What if we treated our creations less like a lecture or an enemy-crushing debate, and more like a chat with a friend — one where curiosity is not a flaw, but the whole damn point?

There is art, even beauty, in the unfinished thought. There is honesty in saying, “I’m still figuring this out.” And there is a quiet kind of courage in offering a question instead of an answer.

Maybe the work isn’t to become an authority at all.

Maybe the work is to remain awake, attentive, and open to the uncertain.

Maybe our job isn’t to know, but to notice.

To keep creating long enough for something real to emerge in the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and Happy New Year.

