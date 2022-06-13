Yes, there are a lot of dystopian works that seem to be coming true these days, the most obvious being 1984 and Brave New World.

But I just started watching this one recently.

I’m a latecomer to The Handmaid’s Tale, so apologies if this seems woefully after the fact, but watching this in the post-covid, Great Reset world is chilling, to say the least…

If you think it’s only about feminism and Puritanism, I don’t think you’re getting it.

It’s about tyranny, how it creeps up on us, and what happens when it’s too late to realize it.

