We are in the midst of an unweaving.

Hostility. Endless protests and violent counter-protests. Crimes committed on camera with no police response.

But it’s not just a bunch of crazies in the streets.

Friends are turning on friends. Family members find themselves unable to talk to one other. Even husbands and wives.

A movement for Unity2020 was yanked from Twitter and its website banned, despite (and perhaps because of) massive support.

We don’t converse anymore. What we do is label and attack one another for even attempting a discussion, or asking a question, or setting oneself apart from the cultural narrative in any way.

This ends badly, folks.

Persecution. Civil war. Some people have made the comparison to Germany in the 1930s, but I think the more apt comparison is China during the Cultural Revolution, when neighbors turned on neighbors, kids informed on their parents, and before long, everyone was afraid or unable to question the regime or the cultural norms they were living under. The …