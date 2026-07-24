Think for Yourself

Think for Yourself

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
8h

I absolutely hate AI.

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1 reply by James Edward Taylor
Nowick Gray's avatar
Nowick Gray
9h

This 1000%.

And no, it's not just you.

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