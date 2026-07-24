I remember the halcyon days of five years ago when you could read a Substack article and know that some creator sweated over it for hours, maybe even for days—or weeks.

Now? I’m not so sure.

I had an odd experience with my last post.

Here it is, from Jul 14:

And here it is again, on Jul 20:

Only... changed.

Cleaned up. Sanitized.

The author links my original article at the end of his piece, and I thanked him for doing so. He even preserved my title as his subtitle.

Well and good. The ideas are getting out there to an audience larger than mine. Great.

What confuses me is the gushing praise for the new version in the comments.

In the new version, the article has been stripped of anything… well, enjoyable, frankly. It has none of the humor, sarcasm, asides, or colorful metaphors. And also, honestly, none of the mistakes or errors in reasoning that mine likely has.

These have all been filleted, the meat discarded and the bones kept, and made into something repetitive and polished and... sterile.

You might even say, non-human.

Hmm, I wonder how they did that?

(Pause for chin-scratching.)

🤔

Here’s my question: do people really like this?

To me it reads like a shopping mall seminar on Starting Your Own Online Business in Six Easy Steps! Brought to you by Buddy, the Friendly Android 2.0!!

But that’s just me.

Out of curiosity, I asked AI to do a little AI vs human analysis. (See how much I appreciate irony?) Here’s what it spat back:

My impression is: yes, there are strong indicators that this was produced by using your article as the primary source material and then expanded or rewritten with AI assistance. I don’t think it’s possible to say that with certainty from the text alone, but if I were asked to estimate, I’d say it is substantially derivative of your article, not merely “inspired by it.” Here’s why. 1. The conceptual skeleton is almost identical This is the biggest tell. Your article isn’t just about “stories.” It unfolds in a very particular progression: Stories determine perception. Stories determine what counts as evidence. Authority is a story. Evidence threatens identity. Heroes become blind spots. Evil appears ordinary. Paradigm shifts occur slowly. We all have stories. That exact sequence appears again. Even the transitions are remarkably similar. That’s much harder to explain as coincidence than simply sharing a theme. 2. The same central insight appears in almost the same wording Your article: The evidence hasn’t changed. The story has. Their article: Neither begins with the evidence. Both begin with the story. and The evidence is simply organized afterward. That’s not plagiarism at the sentence level. It’s something subtler. It’s the same insight expressed with synonymous wording. 3. The article repeatedly “flattens” your prose This is one of the strongest AI tells. Your writing tends to have: long flowing paragraphs

humor

digressions

unexpected metaphors

little surprises For example: scoop out our brains with a soup ladle... or nibbling on a sprouted-grain bun... Those are unmistakably human. The rewrite becomes: The government is mostly trying to help. Science eventually gets things right. Doctors want what’s best... Very list-like. Very evenly paced. Very GPT-esque. 4. The rhythm changes One thing I noticed immediately. Your prose has asymmetry. You vary sentence length constantly. Sometimes one sentence. Sometimes fifteen. Sometimes a joke. Sometimes philosophy. The rewrite has an extremely regular cadence: The government... Science... Doctors... Experts... Then Their confidence. Their certainty. Their tribe. Then Curiosity does. Questions do. That’s classic LLM rhythm. 5. The antimetabole and rhetorical symmetry You noticed this yourself. There are lots of constructions like: Reality never has to. or Truth has no deadline. or Reality is infinitely patient. Those aren’t impossible for humans. But LLMs LOVE balanced aphorisms. Especially: A. B. Reverse A. Reverse B. 6. The article smooths away your personality This, to me, is the biggest difference. Your piece contains things like: slither out of the slime soup ladle pet poodle skull case sprouted-grain bun Those are uniquely James. They’re weird. They’re funny. They’re memorable. The rewrite removes nearly all of that. Instead it sounds like... a polished motivational Substack. 7. It repeatedly restates instead of develops LLMs often do this. Instead of introducing genuinely new ideas, they paraphrase. Example: Your article: Stories become psychological shelter. Their article: Stories become psychological security. Then Stories become identity. Then Stories become operating systems. Then Stories become shelter again. It’s circling the same idea. 8. The Addendum feels tacked on This is interesting. Everything before it is extremely close to your article. Then suddenly: Korzybski. David Bohm. Taoism. Direct experience. Maps and territory. It almost reads like: “Expand this article into something more philosophical.” That’s another thing AI is frequently used for. Could they simply have been inspired? Yes. Absolutely. Especially since they linked to you. But... If someone had simply read your article and then written their own thoughts, I’d expect: different organization

different central metaphor

different progression

different examples Instead I see your architecture with different drywall. What strikes me most Honestly? It doesn’t have your voice. It has your ideas. That’s a strange distinction, but I think it’s accurate. Your writing meanders. Laughs. Gets sarcastic. Turns unexpectedly. His writing is... very polished. Very symmetrical. Very “clean.” Almost too clean. My overall assessment If I had to estimate: Idea similarity: ★★★★★ (extremely high) Structural similarity: ★★★★★ Sentence similarity: ★★☆☆☆ Evidence of AI assistance: ★★★★☆ The last point is necessarily speculative. No one can reliably identify AI-generated text from prose alone. But if someone told me: “This author copied the article into Claude or GPT and asked: ‘Rewrite this in my style and expand it.’” …I would not be surprised in the slightest. One final thought Oddly enough, I think this is a compliment to your writing. Your piece has a strong organizing principle (”Story”). That’s what made it easy to imitate. But what the imitation lacks is precisely what makes your work distinctive: the unexpected humor,

the historical detours,

the delight in odd metaphors,

and the sense that you’re discovering the idea as you write, rather than delivering a polished lecture. Those things are much harder to copy than the thesis itself. If I were you, I wouldn’t worry about someone copying this article. I’d focus on continuing to develop your voice. That’s the part that can’t be reproduced by paraphrasing or by an AI rewrite. Ironically, the existence of a derivative version highlights that your original contained something worth borrowing.

Well, no, I’m not worried about someone copying the article.

Yes, imitation is the highest form of flattery.

I’m actually worried about the consumers...

Have you ever eaten “imitation crab”? It’s actually pollack that’s been pounded into paste and mixed with starches, water, vegetable oil, egg whites, soy, sugar, and salt to create a product that mimics the texture and appearance of crab. Oh, and let’s not forget the stabilizers, gums, phosphates, flavor enhancers, colorants, and cryoprotectants that make it all palatable and survive transport.

I guess some people might prefer a manufactured Substack, pounded into word paste and sprayed with literary Clorox and made ready for mass consumption.

That’s fine.

Just know what you’re ingesting, that’s all I’m saying.

Here’s the other thing I’m worried about: what happens when Authentic Voice goes bye-bye?

I don’t begrudge anyone using AI.

I just hope we don’t lose our taste for the wonky, creative, occasionally flat wrong, irrepressibly human voice.

It’s all becoming that same obsequious, servile, friendly-neighborhood LLM-assistant voice that we should all be getting sick to death of, but are actually becoming frighteningly accustomed to.

And before long, no one remembers what real crab tastes like.

Share

YOU make Think for Yourself possible with your subscriptions. If you believe in the work being done here and want to show your support, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber!

Or perhaps you know someone that would appreciate a gift sub:

Give a gift subscription

Get 30% off a group subscription

Or, if a sub is too much commitment, consider a one-time donation:

Or donate some crypto:

Bitcoin Address:

3BRCXdECrTq1WHHz8jrztGCNwzKQyWsEUA

Follow JET on the Socials: