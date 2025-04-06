1. There exists a tiny class of humans who continually try to consolidate and maintain their power over the rest of humanity. This class has always existed, and always will. There has never been a utopian period of history where the power-consolidation project has stopped, and there never will be. (Hence Jefferson’s plea for “eternal vigilance”.)

2. Consolidation is synonymous with “centralization”. The power-consolidators seek to bring the rest of humanity under their centralized control. Decentralization is therefore the main enemy of this class, which it spends most of its time and resources trying to eradicate.

3. The power-consolidators will invariably justify their project with some supposedly noble end (“for the good of humanity”, “saving the planet”, “protecting democracy”, “think of the children”, etc.) and accordingly will veil their activities in supposedly philanthropic entities and organizations, which a credulous public will fall for and support, even to their own enslavement or destruction.

4. The power-consolidators will continually perpetuate the myth of, and manufacture, a crisis or need which only they can solve. This makes humanity generally compliant, believing they need only obey the powerful to be saved from the “threat”. Humanity, then, are largely prisoners by choice and effectively become their own prison guards, enforcing the will of the consolidating class on their fellow inmates.

5. The power-consolidators will test their schemes out on poorer, relatively defenseless populations and nations before launching them on more powerful nations and targets. (Or, at minimum, they will use those poorer nations as proxies for their activities to avoid legal or financial scrutiny.)

6. Ethics or rights or legality are not a factor for the power-consolidating class. They believe themselves beyond such concepts. They do not care about the human body count required to consolidate their power. Indeed, they actively seek it—a smaller, more easily-managed populace is often their stated aim. They will employ any and all means they can (surveillance, subterfuge, legal chicanery, propaganda, fraud, currency manipulation, mass poisoning, food supply manipulation, engineered “natural” disasters, war) with no regard to morality or legality. No method is too insidious or off-limits. The agenda justifies anything and everything.

7. They will infiltrate, capture and manipulate every powerful institution in society (government, banking, law, academics, health, research, publishing, media, entertainment, technology, military) to achieve their ends, and accordingly win the public’s trust who are unwilling to exercise skepticism toward these institutions. (Public credulity is currency for the power-consolidators.) No institution is immune. The power-consolidators will use these institutions to promote the exact inverse of humanity’s interests, e.g., health institutions will push poisons, scientific institutions will become centers of unquestionable doctrine, and “truth-seeking” media will be used to promote propaganda and lies.

8. The power-consolidators will misdirect the public attention away from themselves and the disastrous effects of their schemes onto public-facing villains and scapegoats, using the veil of politics and ideology and tribal divisions to encourage the populace to turn on each other, meanwhile keeping themselves free from public scrutiny. At the same time, they will also pacify the populace by giving them false heroes and savior-figures. “Be at ease…someone is fighting for you!”

9. The power-consolidators will try to eliminate or silence dissent using distraction, intimidation, ridicule and shaming, economic pressure, or outright “suiciding”.

10. When the elimination of dissent becomes impossible and the public become too aware or skeptical, the power-consolidating class will sacrifice a few public scapegoats, dissolve or morph into different entities, effectively undergoing a PR cleanse, and continue their power consolidation project under new auspices.

I call these rules because if you try to deny any one of them, nothing makes sense.

On the other hand, when you adopt them as rules, everything about the world clarifies and crystallizes. Uncovering the “conspiracy” becomes as simple as looking and seeing the pattern.

Also, how to oppose the power-consolidators becomes evident, too: eradicate blind trust and remove consent.

Specifically, remove your unwitting support of centralized institutions.

The unwitting part involves some effort. It involves learning what these institutions are up to and teaching others who may not be ready to hear it. This is where you will suffer the lash of “conspiracy theorist”, but actually, the label is more of an amusing tell about the person using it. They’re really saying: “I am not ready to question that institution”. Which is fine. Not everyone needs to remove their head from the sand. As the crimes of that institution become more flagrant, enough people will question it that it will start to crumble and decentralized options start to look more attractive.

Withdrawing support, on the other hand, often just means stop doing something. Centralized institutions survive off the open spigot of your support, so just turn that spigot off. Stop buying products from the evil corporation. Stop working in their offices to further their agenda. Stop supporting the ridiculous talking props called politicians. Remove your child from a brainwashing education system. Stop consuming corporate media. Find alternate stores of value than central bank notes. Stop agreeing to go along with blatant nonsense in the workplace. Stop supporting an evil healthcare system that is trying to poison you and your loved ones.

Put all that support into decentralized alternatives. This involves a little effort, but I believe it’s getting easier. Alternatives are cropping up all around us. Alternative careers. Alternative wellness practices. Alternatives to health insurance. Alternative currencies and stores of value. Alternative education options for your kids. Alternative media (you’re consuming it, right now). Alternative food systems (buying from local producers or raising your own food).

Pull all of your support and watch in delight as the centralized machine that formerly had your unquestioning support begins to smoke and clunk and sputter.

Some people refer to the power-consolidators as “oligarchs” or “globalists” or “tyrants” or “elites”.

Really, they are none of these things.

They want us to believe in our powerlessness in the face of overwhelming calamity. But they are only powerful to the degree we surrender our power to them. An awakened populace then, would be one that realizes they are in possession of true power, and that the villains’ power is only based on shared myth.

I’m not naive enough to believe that the whole populace will ever undergo such an awakening. But I am observant enough to note that much of the old, centralized institutions sure are trying to clutch tighter on public trust, which seems to be slipping ever more rapidly through their fingers like so much sand.

You are in frame #3.

