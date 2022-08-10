This is a hard listen, but worth it.

This man recorded his conversation with his pharmacist. Against his wishes, his wife took his seven-year-old son to get a covid shot.

The son developed myocarditis and had to be hospitalized.

No one administering the shot warned them of this known risk.

Why? “We don’t want to scare the parents and they might not get their child vaccinated,” the pharmacists answers.

“You need to give people the right information so people can make a proper decision,” cries the man in rage. “What is wrong with you?”

What, indeed.

These people need to answer for their crimes.