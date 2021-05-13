Maybe you’re familiar with the saying: civilization is never more than nine meals away from anarchy.

There are variations on this quote going back to, as best I can tell, the Roman Empire. Replace “civilization” with the empire, the kingdom, the country, society, humanity, the world and replace “anarchy” with chaos, revolution, catastrophe, ruin, etc., and somebody across the centuries has uttered it.

It makes sense. When people have un-met needs, the rules of civilization are about to disappear, and quick.

I’m no doomsday theorist. I actually have a lot of optimism for people banding together and figuring out solutions when times are tough.

But lately we’re seeing some disturbing trends.

Murder rates have soared in large cities. Arson is up. Carjackings are up. Violent altercations at airports have surged.

The equivalent of our town square, social media, has become a cesspool of vitriol and censorship. Ironically, the technology that was supposed to democratize knowledge and connect us all…