Dear authorities. We’re on to you.

Do you really think we believe your policies have anything to do with fighting a virus?

If this were truly about stopping a virus, you would not ignore data that clearly shows natural immunity is superior. You would celebrate this as a victory of the human immune system over the virus, and communicate it with joy to your fear-stricken populace.

If this were truly about stopping a virus, you would not silence, ostracize, and vilify scientists and doctors who publish papers or share clinical observations that do not fit your agenda. You would embrace input from any and all available sides, and encourage open scientific debate and information gathering, which can only advance our knowledge.

If this were truly about stopping a virus, you would listen to doctors and scientists making desperate cries of warning and pointing out alarming safety signals when we’re doing the wrong thing, instead of silencing them and having your media shills portray them as fring…