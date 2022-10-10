Photo by Kristi Dowell

Once upon a halcyon (pre-plandemic) age, I wrote fiction.

I wrote stories and even a couple novels. I enjoyed it, and got a few things published. I was never successful enough at it to pay all the bills, but I did pay a few, and that’s something.

More importantly though, writing fiction taught me an invaluable skill: how to craft, and recognize, bullshit.

Writing fiction well really means learning the art of weaving bullshit. Of weaving it so convincingly that the reader, if only for a moment, cannot tell the difference between your bullshit and reality. It means putting your reader, however briefly, under a spell so hypnotizing that your bullshit seems as real as the air in their lungs and the earth under their feet. They can taste and smell your bullshit. They can feel it squish between their toes.

And here’s the kicker: people willingly sign up for this.

They want to be deceived. They want to be put into that hypnotic state. Even though they know it’s bullshit, the…