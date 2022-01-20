1. Manufacture and release your contagion. You can make it look like an accident or even blame it on the “darn animals”–you will be believed. Use your controlled media to bring the world’s attention to the One Disease. Convince your populace that dying of One Disease is qualitatively worse than dying of any of the other myriad diseases out there (even ones much more likely to kill them.)

2. Obsessively test for that One Disease and broadcast the “case” numbers constantly (even though the test does not indicate a sick patient, nor does it constitute a diagnosis of anything). Also, measure the deaths “associated with” (not necessarily from) the One Disease, and broadcast those numbers constantly. Sit back and watch the panic grow. (Even though doing the same for virtually any other disease would yield bigger and scarier numbers.)

3. Slowly remove rights, freedoms, social interaction, economic prosperity, and every other form of basic pleasure under the guise of Safety. Promise to return …