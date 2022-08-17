How Do We Stop This From Ever Happening Again?
Notes from last night’s Team Reality Zoom call
Maybe you’re one of these people who’ve lived on Zoom through the plandemic era. Somehow I’ve made it through this entire two-plus years with only two prior Zoom calls under my belt. Amazing.
Anyway, it was a great call last night, with lots of super-smart people talking about things they’re working on to ensure this covid madness never happens again.
Examples:
The host of the call, Justin Hart from Rational Ground, has put together a PAC whose aim will be to ensure that these pandemic policies never get put into place again, plus disseminating information about candidates they are looking at for upcoming elections.
The nom de plume writer Coquin de Chien made an appearance, talking about his work with Steve Kirsch, and also about upcoming litigation against the federal government with regard to vaccine injuries. I’m paraphrasing, but he said something along the lines of: “…the most thoroughgoing compilation of evidence you’re ever going to come across,” which apparently makes the case u…