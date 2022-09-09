1. Ignore that these new bivalent booster shots skipped all human trials. That’s right. Not tested on humans. Which means they’re being tested on you. Welcome to the experiment! (Or I guess, the continued experiment.)

2. Ignore that these are the fastest authorized “vaccines” in history. Not “approved,” mind you. “Authorized” essentially means we need to get it out and into human bodies before any lengthy, bothersome approval process. The composition of the shots was determined in June. And they are here, manufactured and ready to inject in September. But ignore that.

3. Ignore that the federal government ordered these shots a month before they were even authorized. Boy, they sure were confident. I guess you should be too!

4. Not tested on humans means, of course, that no efficacy data exists yet. They have to give it a go in the human populace to figure out if it’s going to work. But I’m sure that’s nothing to worry about.

5. Ignore that they’ve only tested it on mice.

6. Lots of mice? We…