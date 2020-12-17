One of the challenges I’m trying to work on right now is on being more compassionate and loving to someone who disagrees with me, or who condescends or dismisses what I have to say without consideration. In the past, my tendency was to respond with defensiveness, anger, sarcasm, dismissiveness, or return fire with some condescension of my own.

But, of course, that gets us precisely nowhere.

It widens the gap between us and leads to more anger, tension, condescension, etc.

Ego-defensiveness begets more ego-defensiveness.

So I’ve been trying to develop the instinct to hear what the other person is saying, and to show understanding and appreciation for their perspective. It doesn’t mean embracing what they’re saying wholeheartedly, of course, but at a minimum, trying to understand where they’re coming from.

Needless to say, this can be a challenge, especially when someone is being a straight up asshole towards you and everything you believe. But all the deeper the spiritual practice then, if …