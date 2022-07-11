Guys, here’s a little exercise for you…

Pretend for a second you know nothing of the last two years, look at the following charts, and point to the “Deadly Pandemic”.

Also, point to the “Vaccine Miracle".

I’ll wait.

Based on this, I would say the “Deadly Pandemic” occurred somewhere around late 2021/early 2022.

Hmm.

And I can’t really see a “Miracle” of any kind. (Unless you mean the miracle that no one has looked at these charts.)

Or, perhaps they have, and that explains chart #4:

😂

