Suddenly the COVID fear narrative we have been living with for two years has poofed into nothingness.

Neat trick, that.

Mandates around the world dropped. Fauci gone silent. The Joe Rogan – Maajid Nawaz podcast. Justin Trudeau and many, many other world leaders being exposed as WEF “Young Global Leaders”, trained and infiltrated into worldwide governments. The Moderna CEO deleting his twitter account and dumping his stock. COVID effectively over... ahem… go about your lives, nothing to see here.

Oh, and now we have the old: “Hey, you guys, look at this war of foreign aggression, it threatens us all!” distraction trick. (Isn’t it great when they dust off the classics?)

There are some super-rich elites quaking in their thousand dollar wingtips right about now, fearing the backlash for the last two years. Hoping our eyes and brains will forget about them and turn elsewhere.

They know they’ve been caught, exposed.

How badly exposed?

I came across this piece the other day, over at a new substack: ICENI (Institute for Coronavirus Emergence Nonprofit Intelligence).

It’s a stunning read. The author spares no one.

Apparently there were versions of this (known as “The Spartacus Letter”) floating around back in September, including one tweeted by Dr. Robert Malone. I’m not sure how I missed them at that time, but I gather I’m not alone. Apparently they were scrubbed from the web pretty quick.

But the truth will out.

The piece (a “recapitulation” of the Spartacus letter) lays it all bare and spares none of the conspirators. The WEF are mentioned, but so is every other name you’ve heard creeping around the edges of this thing for a couple of years: Daszak, Baric, Fauci, Schwab, etc. But also some deeper, scarier DARPA stuff that will curl your short hairs to read.

I can’t do justice to the incredible depth and research that author “Spartacus” has done here (nor will I try to reproduce all the links) but I wanted to just highlight a few summarizing points here, so you know what you’re getting into:

1. SARS-CoV-2 is manmade virus. It was produced at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with US Government funding. “Numerous government officials and scientists” are implicated in this.

2. Covid is primarily a disease of the circulatory system, not, as we have been told, a lower respiratory illness. The lungs are merely one of the organs affected by this, but it is essentially vascular endotheliitis, and this is well-established by scientific literature (which the public have generally not heard about).

3. Hospitalized COVID patients are generally past the point of viral infection (making antiviral treatments useless at that point) and are already in acute sepsis and endothelial injury.

4. The vaccines cause severe and life-threatening effects, which Pfizer, the FDA (and now the DOD after the Renz whistleblower leak) have tried to cover up or downplay.

5. Entire careers and institutions with millions in funding have grown up around gain-of-function research. Unfortunately, all they’ve managed to produce so far are essentially bioweapons. Particularly implicated are the EcoHealth Alliance who “have received millions of dollars in funding from NIH/NIAID, USAID (a known CIA front), and DTRA (yes, the Pentagon) to subcontract shady gain-of-function research to places like the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” (Interestingly DARPA turned down grant money for EcoHealth in 2018, on the grounds that what they were proposing (exposing bats in caves to recombinant Spike proteins) was “dangerous gain-of-function research.”)

6. Vaccine candidates were known before the pandemic was declared. This is damning. “On December 12th, 2019, before anyone even knew an outbreak had occurred in Wuhan, Ralph Baric signed a material transfer agreement to take delivery of “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna”. December 2019? That’s right. Vaccine candidates. Three months prior to the declaration of pandemic by the WHO. NAIAD is headed up, you may remember, by one Anthony Fauci.

7. And, the really scary neurotech stuff. Suffice it to say, there are creepy funding connections between DARPA, the CCP, and a myriad other letter agencies, working on nanotech, deliverable in a “nonsurgical” fashion (i.e., by injection), that crosses the blood-brain-barrier. And we have scientific literature showing that the coronavirus spike protein is uniquely “capable of permeabilizing the blood-brain barrier, opening it up for substances that might want to cross from the bloodstream to the brain.” Tech for what? The Department of Defense is working on these things. Use your imagination.

To be honest, I don’t know what I believe yet about the neurotech stuff. But given everything else we’ve found out over the past two years about dark connections between secret research and shady NGOs and government funding, I can say with certainty: there are people funded in the millions operating, right now, on scary tech with no regard to potential downsides, or cost in human life, or societal cost, or even basic ethics. This is undoubtedly true.

That shouldn’t sit well with you. It doesn’t with me.

The world is coming out of the fog of propaganda-induced fear. They are starting to wake up to vast institutional corruption.

(One wonders how they possibly could have not seen it, but have compassion—propaganda is a powerful tool because it works, even on intelligent minds. That’s what makes it so insidious. Hate the captors, not the captives.)

Anyway, this piece is generating some buzz. Read it, if, for nothing else, to grasp the scale and depth of corruption and secret funding that lies behind the curtain of the crazy world we now occupy.

Of course, this information will all be “fact-checked” and “debunked” and downplayed as “misinformation” by the usual actors. But as always, as the name of this newsletter suggests, I encourage you to think for yourself.

(And if you’re anything like me, “misinformation” is starting to be a very useful signifier of exactly what to pay attention to.)

These people and institutions are in for a severe backlash when this information becomes well-known.

As the subtitle to the Spartacus piece says: “The largest racketeering case in human history is unfolding before our very eyes.”

Let’s hope, with some understanding and awareness, we can turn that into “the largest crimes against humanity case in human history.”

Thank you for reading Think for Yourself (with J.E. Taylor). This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash