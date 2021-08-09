Dear friends and family,

I’m sorry.

I’m sorry you’ve fallen for the fear narrative, yet again.

You seem to think it would be better to live under perpetual medical tyranny than ever get sick again.

I can’t pretend that’s true.

We’ve all gotten respiratory illnesses our whole lives. We become sick, we tend to ourselves, we stay in bed, we let our immune system work, we recover. In an extreme case we go to doctor or hospital.

We do not inflict harm and stricture upon the rest of society on the off chance that someone might become sick. We do not assume that healthy people are walking bags of contagion. We do not use fraudulent testing methods and gamed numbers and terrifying imagery to make the situation seem worse than it is. We do not terrify our children, and rob them of their education, and inflict them with guilt. We do not condemn the rest of society to poverty, and death by every other disease, just to fight the one disease the media won’t let us stop talking about. We do not suppres…